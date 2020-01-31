Smart Hulk Showing Up In Avengers: Infinity War Deleted Scene Revealed

Avengers Endgame is now the highest-grossing movie of all time, and you’d think that by now fans had dissected every single frame of it for Easter eggs, deeper themes, and other such insights. However, the release of Marvel’s The Infinity Saga Box Set has revealed some unique extras and special features that are still coming to light. Today, one Marvel fan has posted a new Avengers: Infinity War deleted scene, which reveals the originally-planned moment when Bruce Banner and Hulk would’ve merged into Smart Hulk, during that film. It’s a moment we’ve heard about before, but seeing it is something else, altogether.

Here’s how Avengers: Infinity War would’ve introduced Smart Hulk via Corvus Glaive’s duel with Banner in the Hulkbuster Armor, during the Battle of Wakanda:

[This all happens inside the suit in the “helmet-cam”]

Banner: “Big Guy, I know we’re having some issues here but if you’re gonna appear at any moment now would be a good time”

Hulk: “No! Banner only want Hulk for fighting!”

B: “So what? You like to fight!”

H: “Banner hate hulk!”

B: “I don’t hate you! You’re more of an Avenger than I am. I love you!

H: “No you don’t! Hulk just wanna live!”

B: “I wanna live too, man! I wanna live too!”

H: “Me too!”

B: “So let’s live. We’ll live and let live!”

H: “Live and let live!”

B: ” Okay I got an idea.”

[Corvus goes in for the final blow, Hulk’s hand emerges from the suit]

Professor Hulk: [Whispering, astonished] We worked it out.

[After the fight, P. Hulk stares at his reflection in the water]

This would’ve been a major moment in Avengers: Infinity War, but it’s also understandable why it was changed. First of all, the reveal of Smart Hulk would’ve been a major development that got little to no attention, as right after it occurred, Thanos would wipe out half the Marvel Cinematic Universe and dust a bunch of beloved heroes, which definitely would’ve been viewers’ main focus. Avengers: Endgame would’ve therefore had to serve as the true introduction to Smart Hulk – so might as well make it the official introduction.

