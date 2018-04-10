‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Soul Stone Possibly Spotted in New Trailer

Marvel Studios dropped a new, one-minute television spot for Avengers: Infinity War today and while the spot is full of new footage, there is one particular detail that’s catching fan attention — the number of Infinity Stones Thanos has on the gauntlet.

While the Mad Titan has been shown as having all six of the stones in posters for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film, footage in trailers and promos have previously shown him having two or three of the stones, but in this new footage Thanos very clearly has at least four and likely five of the stones. It’s a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment at about 24 seconds into the spot, but you can check out the still moment in the image below.

From the looks of things, Thanos has at least the Space, Power, Reality, and Soul Stones going into the battle in Wakanda and may well have the Time Stone as well. That’s right, it looks like this new footage has revealed the Soul Stone and it’s fallen into Thanos’ hands.

The location of the Soul Stone has been perhaps the biggest mystery in the lead up to Avengers: Infinity War with there being countless theories as to where it’s located. While this trailer doesn’t explain where the stone came from or even how Thanos got it, if it really is the Soul Stone — and that glowing purple seems a strong hint that it is — it means that he’s very close to completing the gauntlet.

If that hard-to-identify fifth stone on Thanos’ thumb is the Time Stone and not the Mind Stone, that could be good news for the Vision, at least for the moment. Previous footage and images from the film has shown members of The Black Order attempting to remove the Mind Stone from Vision’s forehead. However, as Paul Bettany who plays the Avenging Android in the film explained to ComicBook.com in a visit to the film’s set last June, Vision and Scarlet Witch/Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are able to fight them off, but not without injury.

“These bad guys are trying to get the Stone out of my head, so Wanda and I fought them off and then we’ve ended up here for surgery,” Bettany explained. “I gotta get fixed up.”

The “here” in question is Wakanda.

However, with Thanos potentially having five of the six stones going into Wakanda, that isn’t good news for the heroes. It means that Thanos is one stone — and one dead Vision — away from being able to destroy the universe with a simple snap of his fingers.

Which stones do you think are on Thanos’ gauntlet in this new footage? Where did he find the Soul Stone? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6. Marvel’s latest blockbuster, Black Panther, is still playing in many theaters across the world.