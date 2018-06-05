You Can Now Buy Spider-Man’s Ashes

It looks like a sacred line has been crossed, Marvel fans. Back in March, the world watched as Avengers: Infinity War offed some of the MCU’s biggest heroes, and you can mourn one of the film’s most painful losses on your own thanks to this twisted piece of merch.

Yes, you can buy Spider-Man‘s ashes. No, this is not a joke.

Over on Twitter, a now-viral post informed the Marvel fandom of the gift at hand. It turns out a fan-run store in Indonesia is selling the unofficial merchandise, but that doesn’t mean the ashes aren’t any less relevant. After all, the hero’s remains come packaged in a meme-centric box.

INDONESIAN MARVEL STANS ARE ON CRACK pic.twitter.com/Ho3N5C4aVZ — tess | nsfr!! (@spideysmcu) June 3, 2018

You can check out the item in question at Tokopedia, an Indonesia store reminiscent of Etsy. The item is called ‘Fallen Hero Avenging Heroes’ and sells for a cool Rp 95.000. As you can see above, the package doesn’t contain any official Avengers logos, but it does show an unarmored Tony Stark holding Peter Parker as the teenager turns to ash.

“Mr. Stark, I don’t feel so good,” the package reads. “I don’t want to go.”

Of course, the ashes are on full display here. You can see the earthy remains as they are shown in a clear container. And, if you take a look at the back, the package gets a bit twisted with its dark humor. The item asks fans not to consume the ashes as it could be considered cannibalism and to respect the dead by not stirring them into coffee. Oh, and there is one more rule.

“Do not snort. Heroes don’t do drugs.”

If you want to bring some of Spider-Man’s ashes home to help you mourn, you can do you best navigating Komik Faktap‘s online store. The gag gift is selling for less than $7 USD, but that is before taxes and shipping are factored in. But, for those of you grappling with the loss of the Queens’ hero, this hilarious (?) gift may do the trick.

Do you want to bring home these ashes for yourself? Which Avengers victim should this store start selling next?