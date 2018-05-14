This ‘Doctor Who’ Connection in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Crush Your Soul

These days, it doesn’t take much to make Marvel fans tear up. In the wake of Avengers: Infinity War, everyday tasks can make fans think of the film’s devastating moments, and Doctor Who fans just learned that the hard way.

After all, it looks like a super subtle reference from the sci-fi classic can be connected to Avengers: Infinity War, and it is one that will open old wounds for Doctor Who fans.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you know how its final death goes down. After Thanos manages to complete the Infinity Gauntlet, the villain snaps the relic and wipes out half of Earth if not the entire universe. The act leaves big heroes like Bucky Barnes and Black Panther dead, but it was Spider-Man’s death that got everyone. Stumbling towards Tony Stark, Peter tells his mentor he doesn’t want to go before collapsing in Iron Man’s arms — and such a scene may sound familiar to you.

After all, Doctor Who did it first several years ago.

For those of you familiar with Doctor Who, you know the show has its fair share of heart-wrenching moments, but few can top the Tenth Doctor’s last moments. Unwilling to give up his life and regenerate, Ten steps into the TARDIS and begins crying before uttering one heartbreaking line. The Doctor simply says, “I don’t want to go,” and fans of the Tenth Doctor are having a lot of trouble separating him from Peter Parker.

Avengers Infinity War SPOILER****

Of course, there is no telling if this line was meant to be a pop culture nod. There aren’t many obvious ties between Doctor Who and the MCU, but fans can appreciate the irony in how devastating this line of dialogue has become once more. After ushering in the death of the Tenth Doctor, the angst-ridden line has heralded the death of yet another fan-favorite character, and the world can only hope Peter’s demise is much more temporary than the one the Doctor experienced.

