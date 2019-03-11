‘Avengers’ Infinity Gauntlet Blender Turns Spider-Man Statue To Dust

Nearly a year after Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters, fans are still gushing over the mega-blockbuster. One of the movie’s most talked-about scenes — Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) heartbreaking goodbye to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) — will forever live in pop culture infamy.

Now, YouTube user Steven Richter has recreated the scene with a custom Spider-Man sculpture and a painted blender to look like Thanos’ (Josh Brolin) Infinity Gauntlet. The only thing missing, in fact, is a distraught Iron Man. Be warned, it’s certainly not a happy video.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no one has had a more elaborate story arc than Stark. Beginning as a self-absorbed tech guru in Iron Man (2008), Downey’s take on the character has evolved into a selfless hero always willing to put his own life on the line for the betterment of the world.

Of course, with the character growth also comes some faults — we’re looking at you, Ultron. But that still hasn’t stopped Stark from assuming a father-like role with Parker between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man’s dusting is likely to be one of the biggest losses that will help fuel Iron Man’s story over the course of Avengers: Endgame. At least that’s how it looks like as of now.

The working synopsis for Avengers: Endgame can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

What was your favorite scene in Infinity War? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

