‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Tom Holland Explains Spider-Man’s Instant Kill Function For His New Suit

As teased at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter Parker receives a major upgrade during the runtime of Avengers: Infinity War with a brand new suit from Mr. Stark himself.

Both suits designed by Iron Man are loaded with tech and features that aid the Wallcrawler in his crimefighting crusades, including one very questionable “Instant Kill” feature that was first revealed in Homecoming by the suit’s AI named Karen (Jennifer Connolly). But Holland recently revealed it might not be exactly as it sounds.

While speaking with HeyUGuys at a red carpet event for the upcoming Marvel Studios crossover, Holland was asked if he would rather wisecrack while getting chokeslammed by Thanos or use the “Instant Kill” function to save the universe.

“I don’t actually think the Instant Kill function does what everyone thinks it does,” responded Holland. “I think it simply just shuts off electricity. I actually don’t think it’s a killing piece of tech. I don’t think it is to murder people. I don’t think Tony Stark’s that dark.”

Fans were somewhat shocked when Spider-Man‘s AI mentioned this while he was locked in the Damage Control facility in Homecoming, especially since it was in the context of going over the features of “Combat Mode.” But it doesn’t seem very useful against the Mad Titan, as Holland describes it.

“I don’t know if Instant Kill would work on Thanos,” Holland added.

When Homecoming was first released, many fans speculated on the nature of the feature and how it would affect Spider-Man in the future. Fan art even showed off the new Iron Spider suit utilizing the new feature, giving him ominously glowing red eyes. But, it sounds like that was a misinterpretation of the function and it’s true purpose is more in line with Spidey’s sensibilities.

Avengers: Infinity War will also serve as Peter Parker’s official induction into the ranks of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, as we get to see when Iron Man “knights” Spider-Man in one of the new TV spots.

We’ll get to see how he fares in his fight against Thanos when Avengers: Infinity War premieres on April 27th, though we have a good feeling he’ll survive the encounter given the fact that a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is premiering in 2019.

Are you surprised to find out about the true function of Spider-Man’s “Instant Kill” feature? Let us know in the comments!