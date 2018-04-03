‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theater Standee Gives First Look At Iron Spider Arms

Spider-Man is getting a brand new costume for Avengers: Infinity War and a new standee gives us our first big look at his new spider-arms.

The new costume was glimpsed at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which at the time he didn’t accept. Since then it seems he’s had a change of heart, and his new suit will also bring the spider-arms back from a previous look he sported in the comics. The arms are spider-like in nature and feature a red, blue, and black color scheme.

The suit is inspired by the Iron Spider suit Peter wore after he revealed his secret identity to the public. Tony designed a brand new suit for Parker, which featured a red and gold color scheme and some spider appendages. The suit actually featured some other upgrades too, but he eventually gave them up towards the end of Civil War after heading over to Captain America’s side.

This new suit doesn’t come after exposing his identity to the public, but it does come after Civil War, which has split the Avengers in two. Captain America’s side has been working on their own (with help from Black Panther and the heroes of Wakanda) while Iron Man has been working with War Machine, Vision, and others. Infinity War will bring these heroes back together to take on the mad titan himself Thanos, but he won’t be alone. The heroes of the MCU will need as much help as they can get against Thanos on his own, nonetheless his Black Order.

So, looks like those spider-arms will be getting some use pretty soon.

It does seem from some new concept art that Spidey won’t actually have this armor by movie’s end or after the film ends. The new art shows a more traditional take on the Spider-Man costume with a few modern touches (mainly those clean bright blue energy lines). Whether this is plot related or just a choice he makes remains to be seen.

