New Clear Look At Enormous ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Standee

You’ve seen it before but not like this! The Avengers: Infinity War standee in a nice new photograph!

The standee with more than 20 heroes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe plastered onto it has been popping up in movie theaters around the country as Avengers: Infinity War gears up for release. As photos of the standee pop up on Twitter and media sites as taken by fans spotting them in person, one photo stands clearly above the rest. This photo is a digital version of the poster, leaving no room for a single pixel to be left out! No one has measured this thing just yet, but it’s easy to see it is enormous!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check it out below, thanks to a tweet from today’s Avengers: Infinity War standee photo MVP, Twitter user Weeping angel.

With all of the characters together in one place, it’s a sign of things to come for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s biggest event ever.

“[The Guardians of the Galaxy] have a great role in this film,” Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo told members of the press on set of the ensemble film. “Everyone is interwoven into this plot, in a way where they have an emotional connection to the story, and are emotionally effected by the stakes in the movie. You can’t tell a movie with this many characters, and not have each of those characters show up, honor them from their different franchises, if they are not motivated to be there, if they are not in life or death circumstances, if they are not fighting to save their belief system, or their way of life.”

“There’s a lot of characters in the film, and there are a lot of people who are dealing with a lot of issues in a lot of moments, and you look to do the best that you can with each of those characters in the storytelling,” Russo said. “We’ll get into whether Quill returns to Earth or not, but certainly, Earth is a pivotal player. But as is Space. So there’s a lotta stories we told in this one.”

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is now playing in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. It is followed by Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

Leave your questions about ComicBook.com’s Avengers: Infinity War set visit in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!