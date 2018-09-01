‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Reminds Us Captain America Has Seen Star Wars, And It’s Canon

It goes without saying that Captain Americais a man of the people. While Tony Stark came from a place of privilege and Thor Odinson came from the stars, Steve Rogers was an everyman elevated to a position of power through perseverance, hard work, and a touch of super soldier serum.

But the man is just like you and me, so it stands to reason that he’s a big fan of the Star Wars galaxy. Well, if not a fan, he’s actually seen the movies, as evidenced by one quick scene in Captain America: Winter Soldier. In the beginning of the film, future sidekick Sam Wilson recommends that Steve listens to the Marvin Gaye album “Troubleman,” his classic followup to “What’s Going On?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Steve adds it to his list, which includes a bunch of other pieces of pop culture throughout the years he was frozen. But one that has a check mark includes a listing that says “Star Wars / Trek.”

It should be noted that “Star Wars” is the only item with a strike through it, so it’s safe to say he hasn’t gotten through the myriad Star Trek films and TV series yet.

One fan on Reddit recently pointed out that Rogers has watched the Star Wars saga, though we still don’t know where he stands on it. I’d like to think that he would have been a fan of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, understanding the themes of change and how peoples’ expectations can warp their points of view. Heck, he might have even been one of the few who went to go see Solo: A Star Wars Story in theaters.

It should be noted that the list of items in Winter Soldier changes depending on which region it was released in. Things like “Steve Jobs” and “I Love Lucy” are replaced with “The Beatles” and the ’66 “World Cup Final” in the UK, or “Rafa Nadal” and “Chupa Chups” in Spain.

But one item that remains on all of them: “Star Wars / Trek.”

So it’s safe to say that Captain America enjoys George Lucas’ space opera, and that it was one of the first things he crossed off his list when he was thawed out.

However, the jury is still out when it comes to his stance on Captain Picard versus Captain Kirk. But at least he’s able to keep up on pop culture references beyond The Wizard of OZ and “flying monkeys.”