The Infinity Gauntlet Powers Up in New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ TV Spot

Marvel Studios has released a new TV spot for Avengers: Infinity War, which provides bits and pieces of new footage.

The teaser, which you can check out above, has a few major things for fans to enjoy. For one thing, there’s a pretty clear shot of the Infinity Gauntlet utilizing the Power Stone, possibly under the use of Thanos (Josh Brolin). Seeing as the stone is currently being guarded by the Nova Corps, this could signify that Thanos gets the stone first, or that Marvel is just going out of their way to confuse fans.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From there, there are small segments of newer footage – Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) meeting with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), as well as Tony being present during Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s (Tom Holland) awkward conversation about superhero names.

While this isn’t the most spoiler-filled TV spot to be released in the past week, it’s certainly got enough going on to keep fans excited. And according to those involved with the film, that excitement will carry over into the film itself.

“It’s just mind-blowingly epic.” Cumberbatch explained during an interview last month. “What I thought is, this just doesn’t stop. Once it starts, it does. Not. Stop. It’s just this horrible, brilliant, terrifying, at times funny, at times very moving, relentless action. It’s like everyone’s constantly in crisis, and catching up with themselves, and it’s really breathless to read a script like that. This isn’t a slow burn. You’re really thrown in helter-skelter. [Laughs] It’s got a lot of facets to it, but I think the main one for me was just how utterly relentless the events and action were.”

And seeing Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet – even just for a brief moment – is sure to terrify fans. Considering the amount of snapping that has been teased in Infinity War’s promotional material, and the effects that has in the comics, will only further contribute to the villainy that Thanos is set to bring onscreen.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten … Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” co-director Anthony Russo explained during a set visit last year. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

What do you think of this new Infinity War TV spot? Let us know in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.