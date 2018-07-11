‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Among Those Banned by Thanos on Reddit

Not even the Russo Brothers can escape Thanos’ snap, at least on Reddit.

After the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit completed their Thanos-like ban of half of its members in celebration of Avengers: Infinity War the film’s two directors found themselves on opposite sides of things with Joe Russo surviving while Anthony found himself sent off into the Soul Stone. Perfectly balanced.

Wait, what? For those not quite sure what’s happened, here’s a brief primer. Last week the Thanos Did Nothing Wrong subreddit announced that they would be banning half of their members with Reddit’s blessing and assistance. As news of this went viral, the Russo Brothers decided to join the sub themselves, thus subjecting themselves to the Thanos-inspired culling. Well, the digital snap took place last night and it became apparent pretty quickly that Thanos wasn’t joking about balance. Anthony Russo soon posted to the new “InTheSoulStone” sub created for those who were snapped wanting to know “where am I?” A community moderator later replied that while Anthony would be stuck with the unfortunate in the Soul Stone, Joe Russo had survived.

It’s unknown if the balanced divide between Russos as a result of this digital snap was planned or just a coincidence — the actual banning was carried out thanks to a bot Reddit set up specifically for the mass banning and its progress was live streamed during the event with some users seeing their names pop up as the ban happened. What is known is that Marvel appears to have embraced the efforts themselves. Thanos himself, Josh Brolin, surprised fans by appearing (in a video) to preside over the snap and then, with the virtual dust settling, the official Marvel Studios Twitter posted a GIF of Thanos on his farm looking satisfied after completing his mission.

As for what’s next both for the heroes of Avengers: Infinity War and the unfortunate Children of Thanos sent to the Soul Stone on Reddit, that remains to be seen. At this time, it appears that, at least where Reddit is concerned, the plan is to wait and see if Avengers 4 will undo the snap and send everyone back to Thanos Did Nothing Wrong. However, fans may not want to hold their breath. Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Christopher Markus has commented that Avengers 4 might not undo the deaths of Infinity War.

“[Avengers 4] doesn’t do what you think it does,” Markus said earlier this year. “It’s a different movie than you think it is…Also…[the deaths are] real. I just want to tell you it’s real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.”

