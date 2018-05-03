‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Small Detail Reveals More About Thanos

Thanos might have had an unthinkably evil mission at hand but his heart was at the forefront of Avengers: Infinity War, as another small detail will confirm.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

When Thanos took Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy to go on a search for the Soul Stone, the journey lead them Voromir. Upon arrival, they were greeted by the creepy voice and shadowy figure which would turn out to be Ross Marquand’s Red Skull. However, this death-hungry Mad titan had one thing on his mind in these moments: protecting his “favorite daughter” Gamora.

As Thanos sensed danger lurking around the corner, he put his giant hand in front of Gamora, as to protect her from what might be waiting. Certainly, she might have been able to fend for herself being such a deadly assassin, but the subtle detail only emphasizes how much Thanos cares for the girl he took from her home planet and raised to be so deadly.

Ultimately, Thanos would shed tears for Gamora when he had to toss her from the cliff in an effort to obtain the Soul Stone. By the end of the film, when Thanos had snapped his fingers and wiped away half of the universe, he had a vision of his daughter in her younger form, asking what it cost. “Everything,” he told her.

Such details and the emotional tie to Gamora might end up filling Thanos with regret, to some extent, which could be a factor in the untitled Avengers 4. As Thanos was last seen sitting alone with a grin on his face, knowing he had restored balance to the universe and allowed resources to flourish in the absence of half of those who had existed prior, he might come to realize he has nothing left to love. The desire to bring Gamora back to life might end up costing him that finger snap in the end!

(Credit to warlockx77 for spotting!)