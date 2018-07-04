This Grimace as Thanos Cosplay Has the Internet on Fire

Sure, Thanos is essentially a household name after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, but you probably haven’t seen the villain quite like this.

Twitter user @KittieCosplay recently debuted a rather unique Thanos cosplay, which mashes up the Mad Titan with McDonald’s mascot Grimace. The cosplay comes complete with Thanos’ helmet and armor, as well an oven mitt Infinity Gauntlet with McNugget-shaped Infinity Stones. You can check out photos of the cosplay below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the days since the impressively-creative cosplay debuted online, it has gotten quite a bit of attention online, with fans appreciating Thanos/Grimace (Thrimace? Granos?) in an array of ways. Here are just a few of those responses.

@badwolfreigns

@TheDeLaDoll

Cosplay is over. You’ll never top this. Just pack up and go home. Grimace/Thanos is the ultimate mashup https://t.co/yP2oxpNEl5 — DeLaDoll the Negress of Darkness (@TheDeLaDoll) July 1, 2018

@LunaticLabs

@ItsNotRevenge

@MakeBelieve29

@reviewnation

@PiercedTedyBear