This Grimace as Thanos Cosplay Has the Internet on Fire

Sure, Thanos is essentially a household name after the release of Avengers: Infinity War, but you probably haven’t seen the villain quite like this.
Twitter user @KittieCosplay recently debuted a rather unique Thanos cosplay, which mashes up the Mad Titan with McDonald’s mascot Grimace. The cosplay comes complete with Thanos’ helmet and armor, as well an oven mitt Infinity Gauntlet with McNugget-shaped Infinity Stones. You can check out photos of the cosplay below.
*SNAP* You’re dust! 😈 Can’t believe #BananaSteve & I were able to pull off making a full Grimace-Thanos aka #Grimos cosplay! Debuted today at #MontereyComicCon. #McVengers #Grimace #Thanos #McDonalds #Avengers #InfinityWar #InfinityGauntlet #MarvelComics #Marvel #cosplayer pic.twitter.com/F2ErlcbUfl— Kittie Cosplay 🔜 AX (@kittiecosplay) July 1, 2018
#BananaSteve & I are both such huge fans of #Mythbusters, and it was so great meeting & chatting with @ToryBelleci at #MontereyComicCon! Thank you Tory for all the years of making nerds cool. 😎#ToryBelleci #ComicCon #McVengers #JolliWasp #Jollibee #Grimos #Grimace #Thanos pic.twitter.com/A8ePbb9WnM— Kittie Cosplay 🔜 AX (@kittiecosplay) July 2, 2018
In the days since the impressively-creative cosplay debuted online, it has gotten quite a bit of attention online, with fans appreciating Thanos/Grimace (Thrimace? Granos?) in an array of ways. Here are just a few of those responses.
@badwolfreigns
Who did this?#Grimace #Thanos #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/lo0XvYQKEE— Nyx Wolff the She-Wolf (@badwolfreigns) July 1, 2018
@TheDeLaDoll
Cosplay is over. You’ll never top this. Just pack up and go home. Grimace/Thanos is the ultimate mashup https://t.co/yP2oxpNEl5— DeLaDoll the Negress of Darkness (@TheDeLaDoll) July 1, 2018
@LunaticLabs
Fine…. I’ll cook it myself. pic.twitter.com/Wq65z97iKa— FullMetal Alex (@LunaticLabs) July 1, 2018
@ItsNotRevenge
Ohhhhh…SNAP!!— The Punisher (@ItsNotRevenge) July 2, 2018
Grimace collected the Infinity McNuggets #Thanos #InfinityGauntlet #Grimace #McDonalds #Avengers #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/7KINEqGY1P
@MakeBelieve29
This is one of the best things I’ve ever seen. #Grimace #Thanos #marvel #InfinityWar https://t.co/YPSwUoswv1— ❄Winter Boo Bear❄ (@MakeBelieve29) July 2, 2018
@reviewnation
When Grimace snaps, half of all the milkshakes in the world disappear. ? #McDonalds #cosplay #thanos #avengersinfinitywar https://t.co/PxKLC6zriy pic.twitter.com/luVWqKMWbH— Review Nation (@reviewnation) July 2, 2018
@PiercedTedyBear
Mayor McCheese I don’t feel so good— Jadzia ⚧ (@PiercedTedyBear) July 1, 2018