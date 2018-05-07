Fan Compares Thanos’ Movie Costume To His Comic Costume

Avengers: Infinity War has made a bonafide cultural icon out of Thanos – to the point that there is even going to be a Thanos Fortnite avatar! Now that the world at large is loving or hating Thanos, it seems the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of The Mad Titan will become the defining one. That might be fun for MCU fans, but for longtime comic book fans, it’s been something of a transition:

If you take a look at the comments in this post, you’ll see an ongoing discussion about how the MCU Thanos compares to the original comic book version of the character, which was created by Jim Starlin. As always with MCU characters, the differences in aesthetic design didn’t outweigh the fact that the filmmakers were true to the spirit of the character. For many fans, Josh Brolin captured the growling mannerisms of Thanos, and nailed the villain’s unbending faith and resolve in his genocidal meglomania.

Of course, there are those who didn’t like the movie version of Thanos – including the sector of fans who couldn’t get over the fact that the Mad Titan didn’t have his traditional comic book armor on for a longer period of time in the movie. There’s also been a spotlight put on the changes in Thanos’ design, from the time he first appeared in that Avengers post-credits scene, to the when he finally took center stage in Infinity War. There is already a hilarious lineup of memes that compare Thanos to all sorts of different objects or pop-culture characters – which is both a jab at the character, and further confirmation that he’s now penetrated the cultural zeitgeist.

