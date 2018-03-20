‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Thanos Featured on New Empire Magazine Cover

Thanos is ready for war on the subscriber’s only cover ot the latest issue of Empire Magazine.

The cover shows Thanos, the villain of Avengers: Infinity War, reveling in the power of the fully loaded Infinity Gauntlet. The colors on the cover, which was created by artist Orlando Arocena, match and blend those of the six Infinity Stones.

During a visit to the set of Avengers: Infinity War, directors Joe and Anthony Russo described Thanos in pretty epic terms.

“If you took Darth Vader, and you multiplied him times ten…Our job with Thanos is to make him the preeminent villain in the Marvel universe.” Anthony Russo explained. “That is his role in the comics, that’s his role in these movies, and in order to be a preeminent villain, you have to do some pretty bad things.”

Chris Evans’ Captain America is shown in a heated showdown with Thanos in the film’s final trailer, a showdown that is one of the most memorable moments from the comics on which the movie is based. In talking about Thanos, Evans echoed the directors’ sentiments.

“It’s probably worst fears come to reality,” Evans said. “I think the first time the sky opens up aliens pour into the city we realize, ‘That’s a possibility!’ and we handled it this time but who knows how powerful these people can become. And I think this is, kind of, the worst case scenario when you find out all the potential of someone trying to destroy your planet.”

Co-star Scarlett Johansson added, “I don’t know that I have any particular emotional reaction to [Thanos]. I think our characters, after encountering all that we have, whether it was Ultron or any other kind of psychopathic person or being, my character, particularly, is very strategic and it’s not something that she can necessarily wrap her head around. We’re a little bit blind going into this. I don’t know that we necessarily know…we are wary of what we’re up against but it gets very abstract.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.