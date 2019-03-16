Thanos Enjoys a Sunrise in Painted ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Cover for Empire Magazine

Marvel fans who saw Avengers: Infinity War (and who hasn’t?) remember Thanos retiring to a farm in the film’s final pre-credits scene. This quiet moment is captured on a new Empire Magazine cover exclusive to subscribers. Vincent McIndoe paints the Mad Titan in a pastoral scene, looking out on green pastures and trees. A blue lake reflects the sunrise and smoke rises in the distance, presumably from Thanos’ own home. The idyllic artwork contrasts with the Thanos that Marvel fans and others in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have known for the past decade. A peaceful end for the cosmic warlord who wiped out half of all life in the universe.

Empire revealed McIndoe’s cover online on Friday.

Thanos retires to an unnamed planet, but Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed how they refer to it.

“No, I think that — I’m not sure why…oh, you know what? We’d always just refer to whatever planet he’s on as Titan 2, you know, and I think they probably just didn’t put the 2 in there as he found a new home,” Russo said.

The first Titan is Thanos’ homeworld. According to him, the world collapsed after its population grew to unsustainable levels. This inspired his quest to remove half of the population of the galaxy, thus preventing similar catastrophes on other planets.

The farm scene in Infinity War is borrowed from the conclusion of Marvel Comics’ Infinity Gauntlet event series. Thanos’ creator, Jim Starlin, wrote the series, with George Perez and Ron Lim providing art. Infinity Gauntlet #6 sees Thanos fake his own death after his defeat by the Marvel heroes and his own hubris and self-doubt. He then flees to an unnamed planet, hoping to live out his life in obscurity.

That doesn’t work for Thanos in the comics (Adam Warlock finds him and makes him the secret sixth member of the Infinity Watch). It won’t work for Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe either. After Thanos eliminated half of all life, the Avengers plan to live up to their name in Avengers: Endgame. Based on the latest trailer for the film, they’re willing to do “whatever it takes.”

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers Endgame opens on April 26th.

Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

