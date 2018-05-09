‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors on Where Thanos Went at the End

In its action-packed runtime, there was barely a moment for the characters of Avengers: Infinity War to take a breather and just relax. But then Thanos achieved his goal of wiping out half the universe, and decided to settle down on a quiet farm, his armor hanging up, a beautiful sunset before him.

Thanos won. And now he can rest.

But some fans have an obvious question about that last scene before the credits in Avengers: Infinity War, wondering just where exactly Thanos went after beating down Earth’s Mightiest Heroes and snapping his fingers. Directors Joe and Anthony Russo shed some light on the closing moments.

“He’s like a holy warrior,” Anthony told Uproxx. “Once he puts his armor down in that movie he becomes like a holy warrior and this is his resting place for him. He says in the film he’s just going to sit and watch the sunrise.”

“He accomplished his mission,” added Joe.

Asked if Thanos happened to go inside the Soul Stone once more, the directors debunked that theory.

“Look, if you look at Thanos throughout the movie, what’s noble about the character is it’s not about ego for him,” Anthony said about the Mad Titan’s ultimate goal. “He believes that creatures and beings are suffering because of this. So he believes the road for the right way to peace and balance is through eradicating half of all life. And he believes that will bring balance and new life and peacefulness and joy to people – and he dedicates himself to that mission. His choices are remarkably focused on that. He’s not killing people he doesn’t need to kill. He only kills people in furtherance of that goal.”

It’s interesting that Thanos is able to find some semblance of peace by the movie’s end, considering his expression of guilt during that scene in the Soul Stone. He’s had to sacrifice everything he held sacred in order to fulfill his goal, and the jury is still out whether it was effective or not.

Who’s to say he couldn’t just use the Infinity Gauntlet to create MORE resources for everyone, rather than wipe out half of existence?

We’ll find out how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes can come back from this, and if they’re able to avenge those who were lost, when the untitled sequel releases next year.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

