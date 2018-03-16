Thanos Is the Avengers’ Worst Fears Coming to Reality

Dread it, run from it, but Thanos still arrives in Avengers: Infinity War and the Marvel heroes will be as terrified as anyone else of the Mad Titan.

Speaking to members of the press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America actor Chris Evans and Black Widow actress Scarlett Johansson opened up about their characters reactions to the angry purple menace. As it turns out, their perspectives are a bit different, but both admit there is a truly intimidating threat laying in wait.

“It’s probably worst fears come to reality,” Evans said. “I think the first time the sky opens up aliens pour into the city we realize, ‘That’s a possibility!’ and we handled it this time but who knows how powerful these people can become. And I think this is, kind of, the worst case scenario when you find out all the potential of someone trying to destroy your planet.”

Maybe this is all part of why the Hulk, specifically, is so terrified of Thanos? While Evans doesn’t reveal how Captain America will attempt to defeat Thanos, Johansson says Black Widow’s approach is strategic, as with all things. Such a fact might mean she’s being thrown for a loop this time around, though.

“I don’t know that I have any particular emotional reaction to [Thanos],” Johansson said. “I think our characters, after encountering all that we have, whether it was Ultron or any other kind of psychopathic person or being, my character, particularly, is very strategic and it’s not something that she can necessarily wrap her head around. We’re a little bit blind going in to this. I don’t know that we necessarily know…we are wary of what we’re up against but it gets very abstract.”

All of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s heroes will have to come together if they’re going to have a chance against this villain, even if the actors refuse to spoil which heroes they stand alongside. “This film is really plot-heavy,” Johansson said. “There’s just a lot of people coming together. A lot of universes coming together. I actually think that in some ways, there’s not a lot of time to have feelings about what’s going on because we’re facing the greatest threat we ever have and that in itself is so much.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27th.