‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Snaps Horrifying Line From ‘Infinity Gauntlet’ Comics

The new Avengers: Infinity War trailer finally arrived and it brought a horrifying reference to the Infinity Gauntlet comics.

“The entire time I knew him, he only ever had one goal,” Gamora says. “To wipe out half the universe.” It’s all part of her explanation of Thanos, her father, to Tony Stark. Her next line, however, is a pull directly from the Infinity Gauntlet comics which will serve as an inspiration for the ensemble flick: “If he gets all the Infinity Stones, he can do it with the snap of his fingers.”

In the Infinity Gauntlet story, Thanos assembles the Infinity Gauntlet and does just that. With a snap of his fingers, half of the universe is wiped away. It’s all in an effort to earn the love of his mistress, Lady Death. The Mad Titan lives a conflicted life, constantly trying to impress his mistress, but never killing enough to truly earn her affection.

Still, Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo insists Avengers: Infinity War will also find its own path by comparison to the Marvel Comics source material. “It’s so different from the comic books,” Ruffalo said. “There’s elements that are clearly the same but when you really start to get into the story everything changes. Planet Hulk was a big influence for [Thor: Ragnarok], and the idea, the inkling of World War Hulk starts to… I read that way before doing this and there’s some interesting stuff in there, but honestly nothing so far directly related to this.”

With Avengers: Infinity War referencing such a moment though, it’s possible a snap of Thanos’ fingers could be how the Marvel Studios flick comes to a conclusion, leaving audiences on one of the biggest cliffhangers in cinematic history leading into the still untitled Avengers 4.

The Infinity Gauntlet comic book was a six issue series published in 1991. It was written Jim Starlin, the creator of Thanos. It has since been reprinted in trade form, making the story available for audiences hoping to prepare for Avengers: Infinity War by reading it.

