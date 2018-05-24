Heartbreaking ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Poster Highlights Relationship Between Thanos and Gamora

If you’re still finding yourself emotionally compromised by the events of Avengers: Infinity War, then this new piece of fan art is right up your alley.

BossLogic recently shared a new Infinity War fan poster, which focuses on the dynamic between Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana). You can check it out below.

The piece plays on the general design of the official poster for The Glass Castle (which, coincidentally, stars Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson), with the younger version of Gamora (Ariana Greenblatt) sitting on Thanos’ shoulders. In the corner is the tagline “The Soul Costs …Everything”, a play on the final exchange between Gamora and Thanos within Infinity War.

In the day since it was shared, the poster has drawn quite a bit of attention from the Marvel fandom, with Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn even weighing in.

When it comes to the future of the pair’s father-daughter relationship, things are certainly a little ambiguous. After directors Joe and Anthony Russo seemed to hint that Gamora survived her Infinity War death, and is stuck inside the soul stone, they since have clarified that things are a bit more complex.

“The power that it took Thanos to click his fingers, he’s so dramatic that if you look closely at the film and the damage of the gauntlet,” Joe Russo explained in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com. “You look closely at the very last scene, it damages his arm dramatically. And that moment when he clicks his fingers sends him into this ethereal plane inside of the Soul Stone where as part of his quote unquote hero’s journey in the film, he has one last moment to convey a sense of guilt about what he’s done. It illustrates what a complicated character he is. So, to clarify, it’s a spiritual representation of her and obviously that’s something that the Soul Stone has power to do. But really it’s there to illustrate his pain and his guilt. I wouldn’t read much more into it beyond that.”

But still, there certainly are plenty of ways for Gamora to potentially return, especially with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 set to hit theaters in 2020. Fans will probably just have to wait a little bit longer to find out how that happens.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Avengers 4 will land into theaters on May 3, 2019.