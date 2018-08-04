‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Creative Team Reveal a Major Turning Point for Thanos

Over the course of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos presented as a genocidal maniac with a strong will, though there are a few minor glimpses beyond his hardened exterior.

Thanos seems to be preoccupied in his quest to secure the Infinity Stones, if only because he wants to reconcile with his daughter. And for a moment, it looks like the Mad Titan is shifting his focus in hopes of repairing the damage with her, rather than obtain the Soul Stone. But when she makes her feelings on her adoptive father clear, he turns cold once again.

Co-director Anthony Russo was joined by writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus for a commentary cut of the movie’s home release where they spoke about the ill-fated father/daughter reunion, and why it’s the scene where Thanos is most vulnerable.

“He’s nearly vulnerable here,” said McFeely. “There’s obviously…the end of the second act, he gets vulnerable.”

“Yeah. And when he gets rejected at the end of this scene, he becomes… he goes hardcore in the other direction,” added Anthony Russo.

“He does,” McFeely said. “Once he gets it, this better be worth it.”

“I offered you caring. If you don’t want that, I have something else for you,” Markus elaborated, explaining Thanos’ thought process in the moment.

The filmmakers behind Marvel Studios‘ most successful movie of all time have revealed a lot of insight into their villain’s motivations in the film’s commentary, answering some questions and tying loose ends that fans might have thought of.

While it’s a bit nit-picky to ask why Thanos waited until that moment to start collecting the Infinity Stones, there’s a good reason why and it has to do with the mystery of the Soul Stone.

“The reason why he has not gone after the stones before is because the minute he does, the forces of the universe are gonna line up against him,” said co-director Joe Russo. “If he doesn’t know where the Soul Stone is, then what is the point?”

“He figured out where the Soul Stone was because he captured Nebula on his ship and rooted around in her brain and found out that Gamora knew where the Soul Stone was,” added McFeely.

Fans can experience Thanos’ journey again now that Avengers: Infinity War is available on digital HD. It will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 14th.