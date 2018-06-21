Josh Brolin Addresses Major Thanos Plothole In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Josh Brolin is aware of the “plot hole” many Marvel fans have pointed out about Thanos‘ desire to wipe out half of the universe in Avengers: Infinity War, citing the villain’s flaw in his explanation for it.

Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow. Major spoilers!

Appearing on The Late Show to promote his upcoming Sicario: Dia del Soldado film, Brolin was asked to talk about his Marvel Cinematic Universe villain which has been a part of record-setting box office numbers all summer long. As it turns out, he was not only drawn to the part because of Benedict Cumberbatch’s insane gold standard in mo-cap performances, but also in his understanding and belief in Thanos’ motivations.

“That was what was fun about that movie,” Brolin said. “People saw the movie and they felt sympathetic toward him or not just sympathetic but they had a multitude of reactions and not just ‘He’s the worst guy in the universe’ kind of thing.”

Of course, fans left with an appreciation for the villain, but ultimately wished he had not snapped his fingers with a fully formed Infinity Gauntlet to wipe away half of the universe. “His intention, if you think about, his intention was there is an overabundance of population and there’s limited resources,” Brolin said. “So, what he’s doing is actually right, right?”

Late Show host Stephen Colbert disagreed. “He could also use the glove to double the resources,” Colbert pointed out.

Brolin, however, has a deeper understanding of Thanos’ mentality, which prompted him to justify the villain’s actions and equate them to a real world situation making headlines right now.

“He could but he didn’t think of it at the moment because he’s too callous,” Brolin said. “The manifestation is callous. If you look at Trump, yes, there’s border problems. Every border has problems. People coming over, overpopulation, limited resources and all that but how it’s manifested, especially when you bring children into it, is extremely callous.”

Of course had Thanos actually been trying to save the universe without threatening the lives of half of the universe, the movie would have been a whole lot shorter if it existed, at all.

