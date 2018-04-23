Josh Brolin Thinks It Would Be Fun for Thanos and Cable to Meet

Josh Brolin will have a pretty unique role in this year’s summer blockbuster season, portraying both Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thanos and Deadpool 2‘s Cable. And as the actor revealed, he wouldn’t be opposed to the pair meeting.

During a recent interview with FOX 5 DC as part of Infinity War‘s press tour, Brolin was asked if he would be interested in having his two Marvel Comics characters onscreen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“They could meet!” Brolin explained. “I mean, they could…what do they call it? Cross-pollinate? They could cross hatch the two. They could put the two together. But there’s no contest.”

While Brolin wasn’t sure exactly what the pair’s rapport would be, he expressed an interest in acting in a scene against himself, whether in a superhero movie context or otherwise.

“I don’t know [what they would say to each other], but I think it would be fun to play.” Brolin added. “What was the thing that Michael Keaton did? Multiplicity? Yeah, that or how about Adaptation? Same kind of deal. I would love to do something like that.”

While some were initially taken aback by Brolin’s casting as Cable, his distinctly different performances in the trailers for both films have won a lot fans over. Deadpool 2 has even taken an opportunity to poke fun at Brolin’s other superhero gig, referencing the Mad Titan several times over.

And while there’s no telling if Thanos and Cable could ever share the screen together – even with the Disney/Fox deal moving along – Brolin hasn’t been shy about what he likes about each role.

“Look, I really like doing Cable, and it’s practical,” Brolin said during a recent interview. “But I think if I was to have a preference, it’d be Thanos, just because my expectation was pretty low, given that I just thought I was a prop. And it was quite the opposite, having seen enough of the movie and realised how cutting edge this technical process is, y’know? I was watching me. I was watching every twitch, every blink. I was watching my eyes. My actions. I was living through my intentions.”

Would you like to see Thanos and Cable interact with each other? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th. Deadpool 2 arrives in theaters on May 18th.