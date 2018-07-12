‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thanos Taken to Karma Court On Reddit for Unbalancing and Murder

It seems the Reddit universe is ready to put Marvel’s Thanos on trial for his account banning actions, and they aren’t playing around.

Marvel fans are now taking Thanos to Karma Court on Reddit in a session called “The Universe VS. Thanos for Unbalancing the Universe.” This all spawns from the massive banning that occurred in the ThanosDidNothingWrong subreddit, which subsequently spawned a Soul Stone subreddit for those banned. Now Reddit is taking the Mad Titan to court over his banning actions.

The post was created by Lucas_the_Gamer, trying Thanos for the crims of Unbalancing and Murder. Here’s the description.

“My only curse is you.” -Tony Stark

Greetings, reddit. Let me cut to the chase. I’m sure you’re all aware of a certain purple somebody who’s been making quite a ruckus these past few days. His ultimate goal: To bring balance to the universe. But has he truly? Let’s examine the evidence. Thanos believed the only way to bring balance was to eliminate half the life in the universe. But look at what he has truly done. He’s lead to dozens of bamboozling lawsuits, and hasn’t even succeeded in his goal. What a waste of life. I myself was a victim of the merciless snapping, and I will do anything to give justice to those who have been unwillingly trapped in the cold, lifeless clutches of the soul stone. /r/thanosdidnothingwrong, give me your best shot.”

There’s even a full role list, with /u/InfamousThunder presiding over the case. You can check it out here.

The original ThanosDidNothingWrong subreddit was created by admin The Jedi Apprentice, and here’ the description of the original vent.

“As you all know, I was in talks with one of the admins of Reddit. He told me that doing a massive ban the day before July 4 was a terrible idea, because many of Reddit’s engineers would be out with their families. Also, the engineers would not be prepared for a mass ban so close to it.

However, I presented a solution to these two problems, and I now have their permission to ban half of the sub!

The random 50% ban will take place on July 9. The admins are designing a bot for me that will allow me to do the job in a quick and easy manner. So, be patient, and thank you all for your support.”

