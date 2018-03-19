‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Poster Turns Thanos Into ‘Logan’

The brand new Avengers: Infinity War trailer made clear for fans of the franchise that this wouldn’t be a walk in the park. There is going to be some serious emotional pain taking place throughout this flick, especially when it comes to the shared backstory of Thanos and his children.

Artist BossLogic used one of the most tear-jerking shots of the trailer and meshed it with one of the most emotionally-charged superhero films in recent history to create an epic poster that we all need in our lives.

The movie in question of course is Logan, the final film of Hugh Jackman’s tenure as Wolverine, and one that had Marvel fans sobbing in their seats by the time it was over. The first poster for the film simply featured Logan’s hand, claws out, being held by another, much smaller hand. As we know now, that hand belonged to Laura, aka X-23, a young girl who was given mutated powers thanks to Logan’s DNA.

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Gamora is the “daughter” of Thanos, and she reveals in Guardians of the Galaxy that the Mad Titan destroyed her home world, killed her parents, and stole her to raise as his own. We got a glimpse of this in the trailer when Thanos was marching through a city square, and a small, green hand reached up to grab his.

This is the moment BossLogic used to recreate the Logan poster, featuring the hands of both Gamora and Thanos.

Of course, like most of BossLogic’s work, this piece got noticed by those in charge of making Avengers: Infinity War. Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of the movie, have shared the poster to their various social media pages. In fact, the duo loved the poster so much, that they’ve incorporated it into their profiles on these pages. The image has become their profile photo on Twitter, as well as their cover photo on Facebook.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27.