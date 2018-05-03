‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Love Pointing Out Things That Thanos Looks Like

Avengers: Infinity War has sparked an avalanche of discourse amongst Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past few days — including the appearance of the film’s major villain.

While Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) aesthetic was initially cause for trouble amongst Marvel fans – mainly with exactly how purple he looked – most have come along to the Mad Titan’s look. But for some, the days since Infinity War premiered have made way for a lot of meme-ing, and pointing out exactly what Thanos resembles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The answers have run the gambit quite a bit, from various snack foods to an array of celebrities and everything in between. Here are some of our favorite responses.

@yeezyboosts

why Thanos chin look like the back of a Yeezy pic.twitter.com/yu4nJWuNgL — @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) May 1, 2018

@bangerzandtash

thanos looks like one of those thumb creatures from spy kids — tash (@bangerzandtash) April 25, 2018

@TACOSONTHELOW

WHY DOES THANOS CHIN LOOK LIKE A ZINGER? pic.twitter.com/BWzpnCtShq — DM PUNK (@TACOSONTHELOW) May 2, 2018

@LocalDingus

Why Thanos look like he owns a “It’s A Jeep Thing” t-shirt — Kristaps Pordingus (@LocalDingus) May 1, 2018

@sorroxas

thanos chin looks like a george foreman grill pic.twitter.com/2uTyd3xYI1 — carter @ AN (@sorroxas) May 2, 2018

@GMAN4reals

Y’all can’t tell me thanos don’t look like the colossal titan pic.twitter.com/k27jlsyoX1 — G-MAN4real (@GMAN4reals) April 30, 2018

@sick_ak

Thanos’ chin looks like the elastic part of a purple sock pic.twitter.com/zuCoxpF64n — David Nsikak (@sick_ak) May 2, 2018

@MealatWorku

Thanos looks like everyone’s white stepdad. — im sure you did your best (@MealatWorku) May 3, 2018

@BobHawkins2016

Since it is a trend to say what Thanos looks like, I will let you all know this is what I think of when I see him pic.twitter.com/V9jL81Vqou — Bob (@BobHawkins2016) May 2, 2018

@CaptainJett12