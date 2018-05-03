‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fans Love Pointing Out Things That Thanos Looks Like

Avengers: Infinity War has sparked an avalanche of discourse amongst Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past few days — including the appearance of the film’s major villain.
While Thanos‘ (Josh Brolin) aesthetic was initially cause for trouble amongst Marvel fans – mainly with exactly how purple he looked – most have come along to the Mad Titan’s look. But for some, the days since Infinity War premiered have made way for a lot of meme-ing, and pointing out exactly what Thanos resembles.
The answers have run the gambit quite a bit, from various snack foods to an array of celebrities and everything in between. Here are some of our favorite responses.
why Thanos chin look like the back of a Yeezy pic.twitter.com/yu4nJWuNgL— @yeezyboosts (@yeezyboosts) May 1, 2018
thanos looks like one of those thumb creatures from spy kids— tash (@bangerzandtash) April 25, 2018
WHY DOES THANOS CHIN LOOK LIKE A ZINGER? pic.twitter.com/BWzpnCtShq— DM PUNK (@TACOSONTHELOW) May 2, 2018
Why Thanos look like he owns a “It’s A Jeep Thing” t-shirt— Kristaps Pordingus (@LocalDingus) May 1, 2018
thanos chin looks like a george foreman grill pic.twitter.com/2uTyd3xYI1— carter @ AN (@sorroxas) May 2, 2018
Y’all can’t tell me thanos don’t look like the colossal titan pic.twitter.com/k27jlsyoX1— G-MAN4real (@GMAN4reals) April 30, 2018
Thanos’ chin looks like the elastic part of a purple sock pic.twitter.com/zuCoxpF64n— David Nsikak (@sick_ak) May 2, 2018
Thanos looks like everyone’s white stepdad.— im sure you did your best (@MealatWorku) May 3, 2018
Since it is a trend to say what Thanos looks like, I will let you all know this is what I think of when I see him pic.twitter.com/V9jL81Vqou— Bob (@BobHawkins2016) May 2, 2018
Infinity war was amazing but why thanos look like a grape in the sun slowly turning into a raisin combined with the love child of Grimace and Rick Harrison pic.twitter.com/VbRfJGphIb— Captain Jett ?? (@CaptainJett12) April 29, 2018