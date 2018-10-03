‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Meme Points Out That Thanos Clearly Has Favorites

Avengers: Infinity War‘s Thanos may have changed the game for comic book movie villains, but a new meme puts his personality in some amusing terms.

Reddit user DPooly1996 recently shared an Infinity War meme, which mashes up Thanos (Josh Brolin) with a line from Lucille Bluth (Jessica Walter) from Arrested Development. You can check it out below.

Granted, Thanos‘ complicated and largely abusive relationship with his adopted children – particularly Nebula (Karen Gillan) – probably isn’t best boiled down in meme terms, but this one does end up being fairly amusing. There also is an added layer to joke, since Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo previously worked on Arrested Development, and the sitcom ended up influencing the film in some very specific ways.

“We’ve always had a creative process throughout our careers where we like to combine things that don’t seem like they belong together and see what you get.” Joe Russo said in an interview earlier this year. “We describe it as like a mad scientist process. If you go back to something like Arrested Development, an example of this would be that you take a completely absurdist story and you shoot it in the most grounded, realistic way you can possibly present a narrative. The incongruity of those two things gives you something that feels fun and weird and interesting.”

“We’ve applied that same process to combining all these different tones, all these different characters.” Russo continued. “It’s really just a process of us thinking about how you smash those things together. The way we end up balancing it is that we always try to ground it in an emotional truth for the character. That becomes our guidepost. If something doesn’t feel emotionally true or emotionally real for a character, then we can’t follow that storyline. We have to always use that as our guidepost through the narrative, and that’s how we hold everything together ultimately.”

And thankfully, it sounds like Nebula will get a chance to get revenge on her adopted father, between their brief run-in in Infinity War and in next year’s Avengers 4.

“I’ve been sworn to secrecy,” Gillan explained in a previous interview. “But I definitely think that all of what we’ve been building towards, with all the backstories between Nebula and Thanos, is definitely going to come to a head in the Avengers film, and she’s definitely going to confront all of those traumatic memories. I definitely think she is going to have her moment.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.