Marvel Hands Out Thanos Themed Motivational Posters at SDCC

Move along Tony Robbins, there’s another motivational speaker in town. With fans of all shapes in sizes swarming the San Diego Convention for Comic-Con this weekend, Marvel Studios decided to put a little pep in their step by introducing a motivational poster featuring none other than Thanos.

Marvel Studios Head of Visual Development Ryan Meinerding posted an image of the posters to his Twitter feed earlier today, showing his design playing off the classic black-bordered motivational posters we’ve seen in office buildings across the globe.

If you are at #SDCC today head over to the #MarvelStudios booth to pick up my new Thanos poster. It was a fun one to do! #Thanos #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/Yd85uWPAaz — Ryan Meinerding (@MeinerdingArt) July 21, 2018

“Success,” the poster reads. “The hardest choices require the strongest wills.”

According to Meinerding, the poster — which features Thanos (Josh Brolin) on his farm at the end of Avengers: Infinity War — was a blast to do.

Thanos is certainly a far cry from the Tony Robbins and Matt Foleys of the world, but you have to give the guy credit. He succeeded in what he wanted to do. And according to Infinity War writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, Thanos was the hero of his own journey.

“This is the hero’s journey for Thanos,” McFeely explained. “By the end of the hero’s journey, our main character, our protagonist — at least, in this case — gets what he wants.”

“Even if the end is a tragedy, we wanted it to be definitive,” Markus said, explaining why Thanos needed to complete his gauntlet before the third Avengers film wrapped. “To say, ‘Oh my gosh, what’s he going to do?! He’s only got one [Infinity Stone] left! I wonder if he’ll get the other one!’ That just seemed like ‘Tune in next week’ jerking around.”

Is this a poster you’ll be getting for your comic cave? Are you excited to see Thanos return in Avengers 4 next year? Let us know in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War is soon to be released on home video while Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters. Other Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.