Stan Lee is Not Happy About What Thanos Did in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

My message about Thanos pic.twitter.com/Gmn2IcMXat — stan lee (@TheRealStanLee) June 9, 2018

A lot of people were understandably shaken by the ending of Avengers: Infinity War, but Marvel Studios’ latest crossover event angered one man in particular: Stan Lee.

The co-creator of many Marvel icons including Spider-Man, Black Panther, and others took time on social media to pick a bone with Thanos after his fateful snapped wiped half of all living things from existence. Take a look in the video above.

“Holy smoke!” says Lee. “I go out of town for a few days and when I get back I find out that Thanos has destroyed everything! All my characters. That’s the last time I ever take a discount vacation.

“Well, unfortunately it means a lot of new work for me. Don’t worry. Before you know it, I’ll have our friends up and at ’em. And if I were Thanos, I’d start getting out of town. Excelsior!”

Avengers: Infinity War has been the biggest film of the year, creating all kinds of reactions from people who were forced to watch their favorite heroes suffer a devastating blow at the hands of the Mad Titan and his Infinity Gauntlet.

Lee made a cameo in the movie in the beginning of the film, playing a bus driver for Peter Parker’s high school when Thanos’ forces first attacked New York City. He also filmed a cameo for the upcoming Avengers 4, which will be released next year.

Lee has been in the public eye quite often over the last few months as people have claimed he is the victim of elder abuse and theft by those close to him. The 95-year-old recently started posting on his Twitter account more often with the help of business partner Keya Morgan.

Some stories have been heartbreaking, such as a health scare at Silicon Valley Comic Con in April. Others have been more bizarre, such as an incident when someone allegedly obtained his blood and used it to “sign” old Black Panther comics that he had written.

The former Marvel chief has since added more and more videos to Twitter as a means of interacting with his fans, so it seems like his fortunes have turned around.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.