New ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Photo Confirms Titan

Avengers: Infinity War is taking Marvel fans to the home planet of the villainous Thanos, or at least what’s left of it.

Fans and press that attended the Marvel panels at D23 or SDCC last summer buzzed about a scene in the footage in which Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to rip a moon out of the sky and hurl it at Tony Stark. While that scene has remained unseen by the general public, a still from it was officially released by EW today, confirming that the planet this action takes place on is indeed Thanos’ home world, Titan.

Many believed that the scene in question took place on Xandar, home of the Nova Corps. If you recall, Nova Prime (Glenn Close) is in possession of the purple Space Stone, last seen in Guardians of the Galaxy. The trailer for Infinity War confirmed that Thanos has already taken hold of that stone, meaning that he’s already either stolen if from Xandar, or destroyed the entire planet.

However, Marvel confirmed to EW that his planet is actually the ruins of Titan. Here’s what the magazine’s official write-up had to say:

What do you do with the mad that you feel? If you’re Thanos, you use the purple and blue Infinity Stones to rip a moon out of orbit and hurl it against the ground like a dinner plate. While fans have speculated that this may be devastation on Xandar, where the Nova Corps was guarding the purple power stone from the Orb, Marvel tells EW this shot is actually on Titan, the ruined home world of Thanos.

So, we now know that, at some point in Infinity War, the fight is taken back to Thanos. We also know that Iron Man is involved in this particular battle, based on the footage revealing he’s at the wrong end of this Thanos moon toss. Given the fact that Stark’s new Bleeding Edge Iron Man suit is fitted for space, and Peter Parker is donning the upgraded Iron Spider suit, there’s a good chance multiple Avengers will be fighting Thanos in the depths of space.

Could this be how the Guardians finally come face to face with the Avengers? All will be answered when Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27.

