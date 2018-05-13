‘Avengers’ & ‘The Bachelor’ Mashup Ignites Competition for the Final Rose

By now it’s likely you’ve seen Avengers: Infinity War. The film is crushing it at the box office, but more than being a huge success, the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie has been crushing hearts as well. Thanks to Thanos and his quest to balance the universe, fans have had to deal with some pretty heavy memes. Now, one fan has come up with the lighthearted mashup we’ve needed.

Tumblr user cptxrogers recently shared a GIF mashup of Avengers: Infinity War and The Bachelor, reimagining the men of Avengers: Infinity War as contestants trying to win the heart of Marvel’s most eligible sort of bachelor — Tony Stark. The hilarious mashup, which you can check out here, sets the heroes up with GIFs explaining why they think they’re the right hero Tony and some of them are absolutely great.

Who’s competing for Iron Man’s arc reactor for a heart? Pretty much every man in the MCU. Steve Rogers/Captain America is the most notable. Framed as “Tony’s ex”, the so-called Steven R. may have broken Tony’s heart, but he’s confident he can win him back.

“How did I leave things with Tony?” his GIF asks. “Not great, but I’m going to win him back.”

Of course, Cap has some major competition. Doctor Strange, T’Challa, Star-Lord, and Loki are all looking to get Tony’s final rose. Bruce Banner and Bucky are in competition as well, but as the GIF’s note Bruce has been “friend zoned” and Bucky does have a complicated history with Tony. They all might lose out to the top competitor, though. Thor — who is fittingly described as he is in Avengers: Infinity War as “like a pirate had a baby with an angel” — does have looks on his side.

Even Peter Parker makes an appearance, but don’t worry. He’s not there to win Tony’s heart. Spider-Man is noted as being “Tony’s adopted son” and he’s there as a special guest judge. After all, if one of these guys are going to win his “adopted dad” over, he wants to have a say.

Of course, in the MCU we know it’s Pepper Potts who has Iron Man’s heart, but it’s funny to imagine the all heroic Bachelor season. After all, with both Star-Lord and Loki competing for Tony we’re sure it would be a season full of shenanigans of the best Bachelor drama variety.

Avengers: Infinity War is now in theaters.

