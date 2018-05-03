‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Best Line May Foreshadow ‘Avengers 4’s Tragic End

It hasn’t even been a week since Avengers: Infinity War dropped, but the chatter surrounding the movie has yet to die down. As fans sit down for repeat showings of the film, theories about the new flick continue to arise. It isn’t hard to uncover fan-theories connecting the most inconspicuous detail in Avengers: Infinity War to a plot point for Avengers 4, but one conspiracy may have hit the nail on its tragic head when it comes to one line of dialogue.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

For those of you who’ve seen Avengers: Infinity War, you will remember a certain line from the movie. Towards the beginning of the film, fans meet up with Vision and Wanda after the couple get attacked by the Black Order. Captain America’s squad is able to save the pair, and they regroup at the Avengers headquarters when they learn about the massive attack on New York. When the team gets there, Vision says he is willing to sacrifice his life to save billions, and it is then Captain America utters one important line: “We don’t trade lives.”

Remember that? Well, you should? The line is brought up once more at the film’s end. Captain America tries to save Vision by telling him to run when Corvus Glaive attacks. The Avenger is nearly killed by the Black Order minion, but Vision is able to take out Corvus first. So, naturally, Vision turns Steve Rogers’ words back on him.

As fans of the MCU know, nothing in the franchise is ever done on a whim, and the repetition of this kind of line may not be coincidental. In fact, some fans are already theorizing how the repetitive dialogue could factor into Avengers 4, and none of them bode well for the Avengers.

Right now, the prevailing fan-theory for Steve’s poignant line goes something like this:

In all of his optimism, Captain America tells his squad they do not trade lives for the greater good, but Thanos winds up halving the universe and many of the Avengers’ comrades.

The so-called snappening took out many of the MCU’s newer members, leaving longtime heroes like Iron Man and Thor to fix things themselves.

With the future at stake, a few of the career heroes see the necessity in trading their lives to undo the damage Thanos wrought, and they will sacrifice themselves soul for soul to bring back some (or all) of those whom Thanos killed.

Naturally, this sort of fan-theory is generating a lot of buzz online, and that noise is only growing louder the longer Avengers: Infinity War has been out. The heroes of the MCU have never been in a more dire straight, and those who survived Thanos have shown they are willing to jump on a grenade if it meant saving others. The curious refpetition of Steve’s “We don’t trade lives” line has only spurred on a bevy of angsty fan-theories which question whether the hero or Tony Stark will do the unthinkable to restore the universe. And, if that is the case, then fans better make sure they sit down for Avengers 4 next year with lots of tissues in hand.

