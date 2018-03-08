‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Thor Will Mostly Be Teamed up with Rocket and Groot

Avengers: Infinity War details are coming faster and faster as the film nears release, and today we have confirmation of some longstanding leaks about one storyline of the film: Thor (Chris Hemsworth) teaming up with Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) for a big cosmic mission.

As revealed with EW‘s Infinity War cover of Thor, Rocket, and Groot together: “This trio played by Chris Hemsworth and the voices of Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper team up for much of Infinity War, venturing through the galaxy on a mission to stop Thanos.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Warning – Mild Plot Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War follow!

We originally got word of this plot thread in the film when it leaked with the descriptions of some Infinity War toy sets. Those very same descriptions – along with some early concept art for the film – also revealed why this unique trio sets off across the cosmos together: to get Thor a new mystical weapon to wield against Thanos!

As we previously broke it down, here’s how Thor will supposedly get his new weapon, the axe known as Jarnbjorn, with help from Rocket and Groot:

After Thor ambushes the ship of Asgardians fleeing Ragnarok, he beats them down and/or kills them, taking the Space Infinity Stone from Loki’s Tesseract. Thor and Hulk are hurled into and/or through space, with Hulk landing back on Earth, and Thor eventually smacking into the Guardians of the Galaxy’s ship.

Thor and at least some of the Guardians (Rocket and Groot) travel to the realm of Nidavellir, home of the dwarf blacksmiths, where Mjolnir was created.

After encountering some resistance in Nidavellir, Thor and Co. must power and use the “space forge” to create a new weapon for Thor.

Scenes of the Space Forge moment in the film can clearly be seen in the Infinity War trailer footage, as Thor has a major dramatic moment powering the forge. The result (as seen in the concept art) will be Thor swinging his axe as Rocket goes guns blazing.

All in all, it should be an exciting branch of Infinity War‘s multi-pronged storyline, and with Thor: Ragnarok and Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2 being two of Marvel’s most comedic films last year, this should also be a nice source for some much-needed comedic breaks from the darker, heavier moments.

Check out the full spread of Avengers: Infinity War covers, here.

Are you excited to see Thor team up with Rocket and Groot? What other character combinations are you looking foward to in Infinity War? Let us know in the comments!

Black Panther is now in theaters. It will be followed by Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8th, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3rd, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.