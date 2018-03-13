‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Tickets On-Sale Date Possibly Revealed

UPDATE: It looks like websites are starting to update with pages with showings for Avengers: Infinity War. A user on Reddit took a screenshot of Fandango showing their local theater’s various screenings of the film, but it doesn’t look like the tickets are available for purchase just yet.

If you are counting down the days until Avengers: Infinity War goes live, then your wait is almost over. The movie is set to debut next month, and ticket pre-sales could be just around the corner if a new report is accurate.

Over on Reddit, an anonymous source went to the Marvel Studios thread to share their inside knowledge. The user claims to supervise a “3-lettered” movie chain which may or may not be AMC. The post went on to explain that theaters have been notified has to when theater showings must be submitted, hinting at the reveal of its pre-sale ticket release.

“Word has just been put out by bookings that we will need showtimes prepared and ready by tomorrow, and they will be shown online to the public by this Friday. First showtimes start at 7pm on the 26th,” the post reads.

“There will be a 3D fan event with collectibles reserved for fan event ticketholders at 6pm on the 26th. (they are nothing special, trust me, but a good opportunity to see the movie one hour early if you get tickets early enough).”

If the screening times will go live on Friday, fans are willing to bet AMC and other theater chains will begin pre-sales this week. Fans know the timing isn’t too off for this report. Traditionally, Marvel Studios will begin pre-sales a month out before a release. Black Panther began its ticket pre-sales in January ahead of its February premiere. With Avengers: Infinity War debuting on April 27, a mid-March pre-sales makes plenty of sense.

