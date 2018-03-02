‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Titan Hero 12-Inch Power FX Figures Now Available to Order

We’re continuing to ride the wave of new Hasbro releases for Avengers: Infinity War following the bombshell debut of the Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist and Avengers: Infinity War Marvel Legends figures yesterday. Today we have the Avengers: Infinity War Titan Hero 12-Inch figures that feature Power FX functionality to activate figure phrases and sound effects.

You can order the lineup right here as individual figures or grouped in sets for collectors. Some of the figures are currently in stock, while others are listed as pre-orders or “temporarily out of stock” (not surprisingly, the Thanos figure has been very popular out of the gate). Rest assured that all of the figures can still be ordered until you see an “out of stock” listing. Additional figures will likely be added in the coming days. UPDATE: For a limited time Entertainment Earth is offering a free surprise action figure with each in-stock order. The official breakdown of the figures goes like this:

MARVEL AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR TITAN HERO 12-INCH Figures

The AVENGERS assemble for more titan-sized action in the kid-favorite TITAN HERO SERIES line! Each 12-inch scale figure features five points of articulation and movie-inspired design. Activate unique figure phrases and sound effects with the TITAN HERO Power FX pack, not included; sold separately with Titan Hero Power FX figures (each sold separately). Characters include IRON MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA, THOR, STAR-LORD, GROOT, BLACK WIDOW, SCARLET WITCH, FALCON, and DR. STRANGE.

MARVEL AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR TITAN HERO 12-INCH DELUXE Figures

The AVENGERS assemble for more titan-sized action in the kid-favorite TITAN HERO SERIES line! Each deluxe 12-inch scale figure features five points of articulation and movie-inspired design. Activate different figure phrases and sound effects with the TITAN HERO Power FX pack, not included; sold separately with Titan Hero Power FX figures (each sold separately). Characters include HULK, THANOS, and HULKBUSTER.

MARVEL AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR TITAN HERO 12-INCH POWER FX Figures

If it’s got the pack, it’s got the power! Each of the AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR Titan Hero Power FX figures comes with a pack that when connected, can power up their figure and activate character-specific sounds and phrases. Swap packs with other figures to hear phrases unique to that character! Each figure features five points of articulation and movie-inspired design. Characters include IRON MAN, CAPTAIN AMERICA, IRON SPIDER, STAR-LORD, BLACK WIDOW, and THOR. Each figure sold separately and includes 12-inch figure, pack, and accessories. Compatible with electronic and non-electronic TITAN HERO SERIES figures, each sold separately. Requires 2 Triple AA batteries, included.

In the official descriptions listed above, note that the Titan Hero 12-Inch Power FX figures include the Power FX pack while the others do not. All of the figures are compatible with the pack, but make sure to check your figures against the descriptions above so you know what you’re getting.

As noted above, Hasbro released the HIGHLY anticipated Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist yesterday, and it was still available to purchase for the standard $99.99 at the time this post was written. We suggest that you head on over to Entertainment Earth and grab it immediately. This is a golden opportunity to grab one before the markups start.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

