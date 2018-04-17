TNT Adds On-Demand Marvel Movies in Advance of Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War — or, the biggest movie event of 2018 — is just inside of two weeks away and if you haven’t started your binge to prepare, TNT has made it a little easier to get ahold of two select titles.

Beginning on Monday, April 16 and being made available through May 5, fans can stream on-demand and through the TNT app, both Ant-Man as well as Avengers: Age of Ultron to prep for the battle with Thanos. Ant-Man can be streamed here, while Age of Ultron is at this link.

TBS, the sister channel of TNT, has also made a trio of fan-favorites available to stream with The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part I all streamable from April 16 through April 22. The links for that trio are listed here, here, and here, respectively.

Valeria Meraz, Turner’s SVP of Content Acquisitions and Strategy, said that adding movies within the geek-chic genre is part of an extensive collection that the brand offers.

“We are very excited to be able to offer them hugely popular superhero movies like Avengers: Age of Ultron and Ant-Man so they can indulge prior to the sequels coming out this year,” Meraz said. “TNT has a robust lineup of films available to stream on our Watch TNT app that our viewers love to watch, and they can also check out these great movies on their TV providers’ apps as well.”

Avengers: Infinity War will debut on April 26, leaving little time to get through the entire catalog of continuity but, if one were so inclined to try at this late stage, there is a correct order to viewings:

Captain America: The First Avenger (WWII)

Agent Carter Season 1 (post-WWII)

Agent Carter Season 2 (late 1940s)

Marvel one-Shot Agent Carter

Iron Man

Iron Man 2

The Incredible Hulk

Marvel One-Shot: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Thor’s Hammer

Thor

Marvel One-Shot: The Consultant

The Avengers

Marvel One-Shot: Item 47

Iron Man 3

Marvel One-Shot: All Hail the King

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 1, Episodes 1-7

Thor: The Dark World

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 1, Episodes 8-16

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 1, Episodes 17-22

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 2

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2, Episodes 1 – 10

Marvel’s Daredevil Season 1

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2, Episodes 11-19

Avengers: Age of Ultron

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 2, Episodes 20-22

WHiH Newsfront

Ant-Man

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3, Episodes 1 -10

Jessica Jones Season 1

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3, Episodes 11 -14

Daredevil Season 2

WHiH Newsfront April 2016

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3, Episodes 15 -16

WHiH Newsfront April 2016

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3, Episodes 17 -18

WHiH Newsfront April-May 2016

Doctor Strange (Begins)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3, Episodes 19

Captain America: Civil War

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 3, Episodes 20 – 22

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot Season 1

Luke Cage Season 1

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4, Episodes 1 – 4

Doctor Strange (Ends)

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4, Episodes 5 – 15

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 4, Episodes 16 – 22

Iron Fist Season 1

Marvel’s The Defenders Season 1

For fans not interested in the Marvel offerings or The Hunger Games trilogy, there are still two recently-added films that are available with Maleficent going through April 24.