Fan Art Re-Imagines Tobey Maguire Spider-Man in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Before Tom Holland, there was Andrew Garfield. But even before that, it was actor Tobey Maguire who brought a live-action version of everybody’s friendly neighborhood Spider-Man to the box office.

Maguire is still regarded by many as the one of the best to play Peter Parker on the silver screen and now ­– thanks to the world wide web – we have a look at what could have been had Maguire continued in his role.

Thanks to Reddit user /u/TheHam-man, fan art surfaced online showing Maguire’s Peter Parker as a part of the promotions behind Avengers: Infinity War. As you may recall, leading up to the premiere of Marvel’s blockbuster hit, Marvel Studios released individual character posters for most, if not all, of the major characters featured in the movie.

This new fan art has Maguire’s faced overlaid over Tom Holland’s pose in the character’s fresh new Iron Spider suit. You can see the fan art in full below.

Maguire first appeared as Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man in 2002. Produced by Sony Pictures, Spider-Man found success both critically and commercially. In fact, Spider-Man was the first film to ever reach $100 million in a single weekend and at the time, it was the highest-grossing superhero film ever made.

The Oscar-nominated flick was followed by two sequels – Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. Spider-Man 2 was the most well-reviewed film of the trilogy while Spider-Man 3 earned a whopping $890.9 million worldwide, making it the highest-earning movie of the trio. Spider-Man 2 won an Oscar for Best Visual Effects and is still considered as one of the better superheroes movies to hit movie theatres.

While ever seeing Maguire as a part of Marvel Studios‘ cinematic universe seems pretty slim, that’s not stopping the current Spider-Man – Tom Holland – from fan-casting the actor in roles. Last summer, Holland joked that he’d like to see Maguire play Uncle Ben opposite of Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May.

“I kinda want Tobey Maguire to play Uncle Ben,” Holland told BBC Radio 1. “I think that’d be super funny, but I don’t think he’ll do it.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.