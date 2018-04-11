‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Tom Holland Found it “Quite Difficult” to Work With Chris Pratt

Tom Holland is known to have a bit of trouble when it comes to leaking spoilers about the Marvel movie’s he’s filming. Apparently, the young actor also has a hard time keeping it together on set when he’s around a certain Guardian of the Galaxy.

During the Avengers: Infinity War sneak peek in London, where Marvel screened about 30 minutes of the film, Hey U Guys spoke with Holland on the red carpet, asking him about his role in the film and what it was like to film with such a big ensemble.

Holland didn’t hold back when speaking about co-star Chris Pratt, who leads the Guardians of the Galaxy films. The Spider-Man actor had nothing but wonderful things to say about his new friend – the two became pretty tight while filming the movie – though he did reveal that he found working alongside Pratt could prove “quite difficult” at times. Not because Pratt was obnoxious on the set or demanded too much of his co-stars, but because the actor couldn’t stop making Holland laugh when they were together.

“Working with Chris Pratt was pretty awesome,” Holland began. “He is so funny, he’s so fun, and he’s got such great stories about his career and about the industry, and he’s just super talented, you know? I found it quite difficult, because he’d make me laugh so much. He’s the man, I absolutely love him.”

We don’t yet know how much these two will share the screen when Infinity War arrives later this month, but the trailers have revealed that they will have at least one scene together. Spider-Man, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange are seen on a remote planet, talking with a few members of the Guardians of the Galaxy. This is where Star-Lord’s infamous “Plan” conversation with Iron Man takes place, and Peter Parker is left wide-eyed, as the two go back and forth.

The way that Holland is talking about his co-stars, maybe this expression on his face wasn’t exactly acting, but a young Marvel fan in awe of what he’s witnessing happen in front of him.

Hopefully, since Holland seemed to have such a great time alongside Chris Pratt, the duo will have plenty of scenes together throughout both Infinity War and Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than it’s original release date on May 4. Marvel Studios will follow that film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019.