‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Reveals Tom Holland Improvised One Key Scene

The biggest Marvel Cinematic Universe film to date, Avengers: Infinity War, isn’t just big in terms of number of characters or scope of story. The movie has several powerful, emotional scenes that have left fans not just with a lot of feelings, but some major questions as well. It seems, though, that one of those key scenes was improvised.

Warning! There are HUGE spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War beyond this point so if you haven’t seen the movie, you might want to stop here and check out some of our other stories. Again, MAJOR SPOILERS from here! You have been warned.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Director Joe Russo gave a talk at the University of Iowa tonight, but ahead of his talk at his alma matter — Russo studied English there well before he joined the Marvel family — the director gave a surprise Q&A at a nearby high school and shared some interesting details about Avengers: Infinity War. In addition to confirming Valkyrie’s fate and why Doctor Strange gave up the Time Stone, Russo revealed that Tom Holland improvised Peter Parker/Spider-Man’s death scene.

For those who have seen Infinity War, that scene may be one of the most heartbreaking in the film. On Titan with Tony Stark/Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and some of the Guardians of the Galaxy when Thanos snapped his fingers and snuffed out half of the life in the universe, Peter doesn’t go quietly. Instead, the teenager tells Tony that he’s “not feeling so good” before clutching onto Tony, desperately pleading with his mentor that doesn’t want to go. The fear in Peter’s voice and the terror in his eyes broke the hearts of many fans, a feeling that has only gotten worse as they realized that not only was Tony living out his worst nightmare in that moment, but that back on Earth, Aunt May has no idea what’s become of her nephew.

It seemed like a brilliant piece of writing as well as incredibly acting, but it turns out that Holland improvised the whole thing. Those in attendance at the Q&A (as reported on Reddit) said that Russo told the group that he simply told Holland that Peter didn’t want to die, and Holland took it from there, delivering what arguably may be the most chilling and haunting moment in Avengers: Infinity War. However, knowing that the scene was largely improvised does call into question if there is any additional meaning to Peter’s “I don’t wanna go”. Many fans have been theorizing that the line is a clue that those who vanished with Thanos’ snap aren’t really dead but have simply been relocated to another reality, and if the line was improvised it may not have as much meaning as first hoped. Though, it is always possible that there was other information that Holland had in preparing for the scene that inspired his particular choice of words.

Of course, fans have a bit of a wait to find out what Peter’s fate truly is. Avengers 4 isn’t in theaters until next May and with Russo revealing in the session that he’s not revealing that film’s title anytime soon it’s going to be a long wait to find out more. At least we have our theories to help us pass the time.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Are you surprised that Holland improvised that heavy emotional scene? Let us know your thoughts in comments!