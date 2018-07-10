‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Tony’s Plan Clip Released Online

Marvel Studios has released a new clip from Avengers: Infinity War, showcasing Tony Stark’s effort to make a plan with the Guardians of the Galaxy on Titan.

The clip, seen in the video above, sees Tony and Peter Parker trying to level with the Guardians characters while Mantis and Drax couldn’t seem to care about his words. Star-Lord, of course, wants to come up with the plan himself because his first two theatrical outings have shown he can be quite good at it.

Meanwhile, Doctor Strange is drifting through time in the background, analyzing each possible outcome of the coming conflict.

While the clip above ultimately leads to Star-Lord punching Thanos at one of the most inopportune times, Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe Russo and Anthony Russo would argue Thanos’ victory is not on Peter Quill.

“I would argue that the fan base could be equally upset with Thor, who chose to throw that ax into Thanos chest and not his head,” Joe Russo tells ComicBook.com. “Because he wanted to tell Thanos that he got his revenge.”

The God of Thunder hasn’t been known for his intelligence but acting on impulse and emotion throughout his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His choice to act on his hunger for revenge rather than simply ending the feud and killing Thanos without claiming his revenge through dialogue fits.

“Had he gone for a kill shot, that snap would not have happened. These are choices that characters who are feeling immense pain make and hopefully, the audience can learn to empathize with those characters because they can grow through stories,” Joe Russo went on. “Stories can teach us things and that we should try to see every choice from the perspective of the character that made the choice.”

Thor might get his next shot at beating Thanos in Avengers 4 as the remaining heroes try to undo the Mad Titan’s victory. As for Star-Lord, Joe Russo teases that there is no chance for him to redeem himself, “because he is dead.”

Thanos, however, is feeling the heavy weight of his actions, as well. “That moment when he clicks his fingers sends him into this ethereal plane inside of the Soul Stone where as part of his quote unquote hero’s journey in the film, he has one last moment to convey a sense of guilt about what he’s done,” Joe Russo said. “It illustrates what a complicated character he is.”

Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War are now playing in theaters. Ant-Man and The Wasp is set for release on July 6, 2018. Captain Marvel will follow it on March 6, 2019, with the untitled Avengers 4 set to tie everything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe into a bow on May 3, 2019.