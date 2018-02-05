10 Best Moments in the ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Super Bowl Spot

The Super Bowl has come and gone and boy did it deliver. Sure, there was a football game, but we’re talking about the trailers that came with it, including a new TV spot for Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of 10 years of storytelling within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Avengers – Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, Thor, Black Widow, Hawkeye, and the rest – are fractured. When the threat of Thanos, the Mad Titan, emerges from the shadows of the galaxy the Avengers will have to assemble once again and seek out new allies like Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy if they’re going to save the planet from Thanos and the Black Order.

The new spot released last night was only 30 seconds long, but it was surprisingly dense and packed with new footage. There wasn’t much in the way of dialogue, just some brief voiceover from Iron Man, but fans will likely be poring over this precious new footage for weeks to come.

With only months left to go until the release of Avengers: Infinity War in theaters, the marketing train is only going to pick up more and more speed. The Super Bowl TV spot released last night seems like a pretty good place to start. It may be light on dialogue, but the TV spot is packed with the exact kind of action that will get superhero fan excited for what’s to come.

For now, we’re going to call out the ten moments from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer that has us most excited to see the Avengers assemble once again on the big screen. Keep reading to see our 10 favorite moments from the Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl trailer.

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4th.

Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Doctor Strange

A big part of the excitement surrounding Avengers: Infinity War is getting to see characters who haven’t interacted before fighting alongside each other.

The Avengers: Infinity War Super Bowl spot opens with one such scene. Iron Man and Spider-Man have a history, with Tony Stark mentoring Peter Parker, but this is the first time that Doctor Strange has met these heroes.

There’s also a new glimpse of Peter Parker’s new Tony Stark-designed Spider-Man costume. The costume is the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s spin on the Iron Spider costume, a costume Iron Man designed for Spider-Man just prior to the events of Civil War in the comics.

The Vision and Scarlet Witch

The Vision and the Scarlet Witch have one of the most storied romances in Avengers history in the Marvel Comics Universe.

This moment from the Super Bowl TV spot could hint that Vision and Wanda are coming closer together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well.

We see Vision has a human form. We also see Wanda using her Scarlet Witch “magic” to toy with the Infinity Stone in Vision’s head.

The Avengers, with the exception of Thor, are all still largely ignorant of the threat posed by the Infinity Stones. This moment could prove to be a key one in the Avengers realizing the threat they are up against.

Science Bros. Reunion

Following their interactions in the first Avengers movie, and even more so throughout Avengers: Age of Ultron, fans really latched onto the relationship between “Science Bros.” Tony Stark and Bruce Banner.

Out of all of the Avengers, Tony and Bruce may share the most in common without their superhero personas getting involved.

Unfortunately, the Science Bros. hanging out tends to be a signal that bad things are about to happen. They first met when the Chitauri invaded New York City. When they next spent too much time together they created the killer AI Ultron.

Now their reunion comes as Thanos arrives on Earth. Their combined genius will likely be need to save the planet.

Thor and Rocket

Thor has been away from Earth for a while. First, he was hunting, unsuccessfully, for the Infinity Stones. Then he had to return to Asgard to deal with his brother’s deceptions and Hela’s rise ot power.

The last we officially saw of Thor he was ruling what was left the Asgardian people on a ship of refugees. Then Thanos showed up in Sanctuary II looking for the Tesseract.

It seems things did not go well from there. Luckily there are the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor falls in with them and rumor has it he’s looking to forge a new weapon to replace Mjolnir.

Captain America in Wakanda

Following the events of Captain America: Civil War, Steve Rogers is an outlaw in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it seems he’s found sanctuary in Black Panther’s hidden African nation of Wakanda.

Captain America and Black Panther were on opposite sides of the battle during Captain America: Civil War due to Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier, being framed for the murder of T’Challa’s father, King T’Chaka.

By the end of the movie, things had cleared up and Captain America and Black Panther seemed to come to an understanding.

Now, with a war on Wakanda’s doorstep, Captain America stands beside the king with a new Wakandan shield on his arm.

Iron Man’s Transformation

Tony Stark seems to be blurring the line between where the Iron Man suit ends and the human inside of it begins.

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer includes a fun shot of Tony Stark using his Iron Man hand to put on his sunglasses. This shot arguably shows the duality of Tony Stark and Iron Man’s nature better than any single shot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The shot also raises some questions. Is that an Iron Man gauntlet expanding over Tony’s hand, or is it Iron Man technology expanding to form a new hand for Tony Stark? For now, the answer is unclear.

Bucky Barnes Back in Action

Bucky Barnes is one of the more tragic figures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He was Steve Rogers’ best friend and fought alongside Captain America in World War II.

Then Bucky apparently died, only to be scooped up by Hydra and turned into a living weapon. In the present day, Captain America helped Bucky begin to regain his memories, but he was still manipulated by Zemo in Captain America: Civil War.

Black Panther hunted Bucky when the Winter Soldier was believed to have killed T’Chaka. After discovering the truth, Panther allowed Winter Soldier to stay in Wakanda while they tried to deprogram his trigger phrases.

It seems Bucky has woken up to help defend Wakanda. Its good to see Bucky fighting on the same side as Captain America again.

Marvel Team-Up: Doctor Strange and Iron Man

If the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are going to keep Planet Earth from falling to Thanos, they’re going to need to work together.

We get an example of the Avengers teamwork in action in a shot of Doctor Strange and Iron Man fighting together. Doctor Strange seems to be casting some sort of spell when Iron Man swoops in with repulsor beams at the ready.

Seeing these facial hair bros together is fun for a couple of reason. They’re both of the same archetype, which should make their conversations interesting, but they also represent two very different worlds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Iron Man representing super science, and Doctor Strange representing the mystical and arcane.

Avengers Assemble

This shot was featured in the first Avengers: Infinity War trailer, sure, but that doesn’t make the image any less powerful.

This image is what the Avengers movies are all about, the Marvel heroes coming together to defeat an evil that no single one of them could handle on their own.

Here we have several of the Avengers in Wakanda doing just that. Captain America leads the charge with Black Panther at this side. Following close behind are Okoye, Black Widow, the Winter Soldier, the Hulk, and War Machine, not to mention the Wakandan army.

But will even that be enough to stop Thanos and his forces from claiming Wakanda?

Thanos Scarred

The final shot of the trailer once again reveals the biggest bad in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but this time the Mad Titan has a new mark on his face.

Naturally, fans are left ot wonder who could scar the face of Thanos and whether they lived to tell the tale. We know that Drax is gunning for Thanos as his Thanos’s “daughter,” Nebula. Could one of them have gotten into blade’s reach of Thanos?

Also, some fans are pretty excited that Thanos’ skin appears to be a more vibrant shade of purple than it was in the previous trailer. Whether that’s the result of a difference in lighting in those shots isn’t clear.