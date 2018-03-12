‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Teased for Tomorrow by Marvel India

UPDATE: We reached out to Disney, who confirmed no new Infinity War trailer will be released tomorrow. We’re not sure what Marvel India is referring to, but it could be the Hindi version of the teasers that have already been revealed.

Marvel fans are set to be rewarded for their patience with a brand new teaser for their upcoming crossover epic, set to debut tomorrow.

Marvel India revealed a new teaser for Avengers: Infinity War would be revealed on Tuesday, March 13th. The announcement was made with a 10-second clip showing footage of Thanos, Spider-Man, as well as the Avengers in Wakanda and New York City, briefly hyping up the release of a new teaser. Check it out in the video above.

It remains to be seen if this Hindi teaser is exclusive to India or if it will coincide with a worldwide release of a brand new trailer. Fans have been clamoring for a new trailer, especially after Marvel Studios pushed up the release date for Avengers: Infinity War by a week.

Some had speculated a new trailer would premiere on Good Morning America, though the stars of the film merely stopped by to promote a charity campaign. Then it was thought it would accompany the premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, but that didn’t happen either. With less than two months away until the film hits theaters, the window for a new trailer is rapidly closing.

New footage was screened at Disney’s annual investors meeting in Houston, Texas. And then there was the onslaught of new information provided by Entertainment Weekly’s cover story, but the public has yet to see any new clips.

While responding to cranky fans on Twitter, Marvel Studios producer Louis D’Esposito implored people to hold their horses.

“Be patient,” D’Esposito wrote. “It’s coming. Please don’t throw a moon at us #AvengersInfinityWar”

That last part was in reference to Thanos using the Infinity Gauntlet to pull a planet from the sky and throw its debris at his enemies, first shown at Disney’s D23 Expo and San Diego Comic-Con last year. The public finally got a taste of that scene with a still in the EW features, and hopefully we’ll get to see it in motion whenever the new trailer debuts.

Producer Kevin Feige has promised that the new film will begin the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it, bringing a sense of closure to all the disparate threads of every film thus far.

“With Infinity War, we’re paying off every little thread and every little tease that we’ve had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War,” Feige said. “There’s never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up into a giant conclusion. While at the same time introducing an entirely new direction for the future.”

Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

