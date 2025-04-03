Matt Murdock Just Made a Huge Mistake in Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil: Born Again has established Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) and Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) as two men attempting to reinvent themselves while struggling with their fundamental natures. Their initial meeting in the first episode set clear boundaries, with Matt warning Fisk to stay in his lane as mayor and Fisk countering that if Matt ever returned to vigilantism, there would be severe consequences. Since then, Fisk has steadily revealed his true colors, using his newfound political authority to his favor while maintaining a facade of legitimacy. Fisk’s creation of an Anti-Vigilante Task Force, initially justified by the appearance of serial killer Muse (Hunter Doohan), provided him with a military-like strike force operating outside normal police procedures. Meanwhile, Matt maintained his commitment to working solely through legal channels until the disappearance of Angela Del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) forced him to break his promise.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Matt’s decision to don the Daredevil costume again to rescue Angela from Muse’s lair saved her life but crossed the line he drew for himself after Foggy Nelson’s (Elden Henson) death. This momentous choice set consequences in motion that could soon give Fisk a significant advantage in their ongoing power struggle.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 7

After saving Angela from Muse, Matt finds himself drawn back to vigilantism when his girlfriend, Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva), is targeted by the same killer. When Muse kidnaps Heather and begins draining her blood in his twisted artistic ritual, Daredevil bursts into her office to confront him. The ensuing brutal fight showcases Matt’s struggle with his violent impulses as he savagely beats Muse. However, it’s Heather who ultimately ends the confrontation by shooting and killing Muse with his own gun in self-defense. In the chaos that follows, Daredevil manages to stabilize Heather’s wounds before disappearing just as Fisk’s Anti-Vigilante Task Force storms the room.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

This crucial moment marks Fisk’s most significant victory yet. Rather than acknowledging Daredevil’s role or even Heather’s act of self-defense, Mayor Fisk seizes the narrative opportunity. Standing over Muse’s body, he explicitly instructs Sergeant Cole North (Jeremy Isaiah Earl) and his team to claim full credit for eliminating the serial killer. “You are heroes. There was no one else up here,” Fisk declares, constructing a false narrative that serves his political agenda. Fisk’s deception is reinforced when Daniel Blake (Michael Gandolfini), Fisk’s newly appointed Deputy Mayor for Communications, confronts BB Urich (Genneya Walton) about citizen reports of Daredevil at the scene. Using both threats and promises, Blake pressures BB to suppress any mention of Daredevil’s involvement, effectively controlling the media narrative.

Episode 7 of Daredevil: Born Again concludes with Fisk triumphantly announcing on television that the Anti-Vigilante Task Force successfully eliminated Muse. Matt’s heroic actions, intended to save Heather, inadvertently helped Fisk seize more power.

What Will Happen Next for Wilson Fisk and Daredevil?

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

In Episode 7, Daredevil: Born Again sets the stage for an inevitable confrontation between Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk. With the Anti-Vigilante Task Force credited for eliminating Muse, Fisk has secured a significant public relations victory that validates his hardline stance. This perceived success transforms his anti-vigilante rhetoric from campaign promises into demonstrably effective policy in the public eye. Through his televised address, Fisk positions himself as New York’s true protector while further villainizing masked vigilantes.

For Matt, this development creates a tactical problem. His return as Daredevil to save Angela and Heather was morally justified, but the political consequences now threaten to undermine everything he stands for. By controlling the narrative around Muse’s death, Fisk has effectively stolen Matt’s heroic actions and repurposed them to strengthen his own authority. In addition, Daniel Blake’s intimidation of BB Urich demonstrates Fisk’s growing ability to influence media coverage and suppress dissenting voices. Matt now finds himself having broken his promise to abandon vigilantism without securing any public good from that sacrifice.

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The dangerous element in this conflict is Fisk’s knowledge of Matt’s secret identity, creating an asymmetrical power dynamic in their interactions. As Fisk continues to consolidate power, the threat of him exposing Matt as Daredevil looms larger with each passing day. This revelation would destroy Matt’s legal career and potentially put everyone associated with him in danger. The mayor could strategically time this exposure for maximum political benefit, either to distract from his own criminal activities or to create a spectacle that further justifies his anti-vigilante policies.

Based on the trajectory established through Episode 7, Fisk will likely continue expanding the Task Force’s authority throughout New York City. For Matt, the mounting evidence of Fisk’s corrupt intentions will push him further toward embracing the Daredevil persona despite the risks. His mistake wasn’t saving lives as Daredevil, but underestimating how Fisk could weaponize that return. Moving forward, Matt must find a way to expose Fisk’s true nature while protecting both his identity and loved ones from becoming collateral damage in their escalating war for New York’s soul.

New episodes of Daredevil: Born Again premiere on Disney+ every Tuesday.

Do you think Matt Murdick’s double life will become public knowledge in Daredevil: Born Again? What will Wilson Fisk do to stop Daredevil? Join the discussion in the comments!