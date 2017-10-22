Marvel Formula Could Predict Upcoming ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Release

With Thor: Ragnarok hitting theaters in just under two weeks and the Black Panther trailer having dropped last week, Marvel fans are wondering just when they will finally get the trailer for Avengers: Infinity War. However, some fans think they may just have the answer to that question.

Over in the Marvel Studios community on Reddit, user MCUfeld posted what they think might just be the “formula” for the release of Avengers franchise trailers. Looking at the film release dates of both Marvel’s The Avengers and Avengers: Age of Ultron and then looking at when the first trailers for those films were released, they surmised that we should be seeing our first look at Avengers: Infinity War sometime this next week.

Both the first and second Avengers films were released in the first week of May with their first trailers released between the middle and end of October. If this “formula” holds true, the theory is that the new trailer could drop around October 24th.

However, while it’s a tantalizing theory, other Reddit users were quick to point out that there were some specific circumstances around Avengers: Infinity War that weren’t part of the picture when the previous installments were released. User kerbal314 pointed out that when the previous two Avengers film trailers were released, Marvel didn’t have any other films coming out. Both Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther will be hitting theaters before Avengers: Infinity War so that may delay a first trailer.

Other users pointed out that Marvel could be holding the trailer to release when Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters or, if they don’t directly release it with that film, they may hold it until Ragnarok has been in theaters for a few weeks just in case there’s something in the Avengers: Infinity War trailer that might serve as a spoiler for Thor: Ragnarok — a real possibility considering that it’s frequently been said that Thor: Ragnarok sets up for the third Avengers installment.

However, still others theorized that the trailer may be released in connection with another film, but that film wouldn’t belong to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With the Marvel Netflix series, The Punisher slated to drop right on the premiere date for DC’s Justice League, some fans think that Marvel will also hold onto the Avengers: Infinity War trailer for that day as well.

Even with all the speculation there has been no official word or even no serious clues as to when to expect the trailer though fans did get not just a new trailer for Black Panther last week, but a new Avengers: Infinity War logo as well.

And fans won’t have to wait too much longer to see if the theory connecting the Infinity War trailer to Thor: Ragnarok is accurate. The third installment of the Thor franchise is set to open in theaters on November 3rd.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to open in theaters May 4, 2018 with the untitled Avengers 4 following on May 3, 2019.