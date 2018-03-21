‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer – Does Shuri Show Us a Dead Vision?

Marvel dropped a brand-new trailer for Avengers: Infinity War on Friday and when it comes to giving fans a better look at the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe film it definitely did not disappoint. The trailer gave fans a lot to unpack, had people continuing to ask where Hawkeye is in all of this, and might just have given audiences a clue as to Vision’s fate.

That’s right. There’s a brief moment in the Infinity War trailer that might just have teased Vision’s death.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The moment, which happens just under a minute into the trailer, shows Shuri (Letitcia Wright) with her hand outstretched, a holographic image of the disembodied head of Vision (Paul Bettany) visible. And that holographic head doesn’t look good at all, pretty clearly showing that the android is in trouble and might even be dead.

While a lot about Infinity War remains unknown — particularly the location of that final Infinity Stone, the Soul Stone — but one of the things that fans know definitively is that Vision is a target for Thanos The Black Order as he has the Mind Stone in his head. That Mind Stone is integral to Vision’s very existence, but as we’ve seen in the first Infinity War trailer two members of The Black Order — apparently Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive — have the Avenging Android pinned down with a boot to the chest, a staff looking to pry the Mind Stone out of his head. If that scene with Shuri takes place after this encounter, it could be an indicator that Vision, at least as we know him, is dead.

However, it’s also possible that the scene with Shuri is more identifying of where trouble is heading than notifying those in her Wakandan lab that Vision is dead. There’s also the possibility that Vision isn’t dead, but gravely injured. After all, we don’t see the Mind Stone pried from Vision’s head in the trailers. The Black Order may have been interrupted before completing the task, thus sparing Vision’s “life” but leaving him gravely injured.

Considering that the “Battle of Wakanda” takes place as a way to protect Vision with Captain America (Chris Evans) relocating him there for safety and a photo in Entertainment Weekly reveals a concerned-looking Shuri meeting with Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), the gravely-injured scenario may be the most likely. If Vision was injured during an attempt to retrieve the stone, getting him to Shuri in Wakanda would make a lot of sense given how technological brilliant and skilled she is. After all, she did heal Everett K. Ross from a life-threatening, paralysis-causing injury literally overnight in Black Panther.

Black Panther is in theaters now. Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27, and Ant-Man and The Wasp soars into theaters on July 6. Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019, followed by Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!