‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Reveals Fate of Valkyrie, Asgardians

If you have seen the latest Avengers film, then you know the feature isn’t one to take prisoners. The blockbuster did the unthinkable by offing some top-tier heroes, and the movie began a brutally as it ended. Still, the fates of some characters were left to fans’ imaginations, but one of the film’s directors is setting the record straight on Valkyrie and the Asgardians.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

Over at the University of Iowa, the college welcomed one of its most famous alumni for a talk. Joe Russo studied English at the university long before he tapped into the MCU, and the director appeared for a school-sponsored Q&A today where he met with students. Now, those lucky enough to attend the forum have shared what Russo told them, and it sounds like the director had something to say about that opening scene in Avengers: Infinity War.

As you will remember, the film begins with a terrifying scene aboard the Asgardian refugee vessel. Thor and the Asgardians are attacked by Thanos who is looking for the Tesseract and the Space Stone it holds. The Mad Titan seems to go so far as killing all of the remaining Asgardians who fled their home at the end of Thor: Ragnarok. Other characters like the Valkyrie weren’t addressed at all, but a student who sat in on Russo’s collegiate panel said the director addressed those characters’ fate.

According to the Redditor, Russo confirmed Valkyrie did survive Thanos’ ambush. The director did not say how, but he did say a portion of the Asgardians also survived. Russo said escape pods ferried those survivors away from the battle, giving the Asgardian race the chance to escape extinction. It is very possible the Valkyrie was charged with overseeing that evacuation since most of the Asgardian refugees were simple civilians.

And, if you are curious about Korg, then prepare to be a bit let down. The Redditor said they asked Russo whether the fan-favorite character made it out of the ambush alive. The director said he wasn’t “willing” to reveal Korg’s fate just yet, so fans will have to keep their fingers crossed for the hero a little while longer.

