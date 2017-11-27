‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Stars Assemble For New Photoshoot

The stars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have assembled for a new photo spread in Vanity Fair magazine.

Six photo groupings were released online that were shot by photographer Jason Bell. The first image in the portfolio features Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Danai Gurira as Okaye, Tom Holland as Spider-Man, and Chris Evans as Captain America.

The second grouping features Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Chris Pratt as Star-Lord.

The third photo shows Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Vin Diesel as Groot, Dave Bautista as Drax, Paul Bettany as Vision, and Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym.

The fourth group includes Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, Anthony Mackie as Falcon, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange.

The fifth photo shows Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Linda Cardellini as Laura Barton, Tesse Thompson as Valkyrie, and Zoe Saldana as Gamora.

The final group includes Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier, Benedict Wong as Wong, Evangeline Lilly as the Wasp, Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, president of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige, and Marvel icon Stan Lee.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.