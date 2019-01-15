‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Leads Visual Effects Society Nominations

As we get further into awards season, Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War has picked up a substantial number of nominations for the annual Visual Effects Society Awards. In fact, Infinity War led all movies with six nominations.

In addition to being nominated for the biggest award — Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature — Infinity War also received the following nomination:

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature (Thanos)

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project (Nidavellir Forge Megastructure)

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature (Titan)

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature (Wakanda)

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature (Titan)

Infinity War wasn’t the lone property from Marvel Studios to receive a nomination from the VES — Peyton Reed’s Ant-Man and the Wasp earned an ‘Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature’ nomination for the work on the Quantum Realm. Ant-Man and the Wasp visual effects gurus Florian Witzel, harsh Mistri, Yuri Serizawa, and Can Yuksel are listed as the animators behind the set piece.

On the other side of the aisle, Warner Brothers’ Aquaman walked out with two nominations — Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature (Aquaman) and Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project (Third Act Battle).

Sony’s Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse also walked with a handful of awards, including Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Featured and the live-action Venom feature earned one nomination for Oustanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature.

On the television side, Netflix’s Lost in Space ended up with just as many nominations as Infinity War, leading the way for all television and streaming shows.

Though Marvel Studios has had a calmer awards seasons than expected, the movie studio is pushing both Infinity War and Black Panther hard when it comes to Oscar nominations.

What movie of 2018 did you feel had the best visual effects? What visual effects of the past year blew you away? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War is now streaming on Netflix and available for home media release. Upcoming Marvel Studios set for release this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

The 17th Annual VES Awards take place on Tuesday, February 5th.