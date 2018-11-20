‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Coming To Netflix On Christmas Day

Oh, snap! It looks like the holiday season is about to get even more emotional. Netflix is going all in this Christmas, and it will be bringing Avengers: Infinity War to a streaming device near you.

Over on Twitter, Netflix confirmed the movie would be coming to its catalog on Christmas day. So, if you want to make all of your loved ones cry over milk and cookies, Thanos would be more than happy to make that happen.

This big announcement will set up fans for an exciting holiday, but Marvel fans are not sure how long the love will last. Avengers: Infinity War will be a good gift for fans, but Marvel has had a rough time of things lately with its superhero shows.

As fans will know, Netflix axed two of its Marvel titles this fall. Iron Fist was the first series to be brushed away before Luke Cage joined in. At this time, Jessica Jones and The Punisher appear to be safe. Daredevil‘s third season was well received by fans too, and its showrunner has confirmed he pitched a new season to Netflix.

“Just pitched @netflix #Daredevil Season 4. Fingers crossed,” the producer shared on Twitter.

Still, Oleson has stressed he is uncertain of where Marvel’s future with Netflix lies. During an interview with IndieWire, the showrunner said, “I don’t know what the future holds in terms of Netflix and Marvel and the new Disney streaming service and all of that. I’m not really privy to any of that stuff. That’s way above my pay grade.”

Of course, die-hard fans will follow Oleson’s comments about Disney’s upcoming streaming service. The company did confirm it was working on such a platform some time ago, and reports recently confirmed the service will be called Disney+. So far, there is no exact launch date for Disney+, but fans do know it will house an exclusive spin-off series starring Loki. Other reports have suggested the service will back shows focusing on Scarlet Witch as well as the Winter Soldier. If these shows prove to be as successful as Disney’s main MCU pursuits, things may get worse for Netflix’s Marvel series and its ability to host films such as Avengers: Infinity War.

So, will you be checking out Marvel's *greatest* Christmas movie?

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.