Why Thor Was Teamed With Rocket Raccoon in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’

Thor spent his Avengers: Infinity War journey paired with callous rabbit friend Rocket Raccoon because the pint-sized Guardian of the Galaxy is typically unsympathetic, making him a dramatically rich partner for the grieving superhero in the wake of devastating losses.

“Tonally, [it’s] one of our favorite scenes in the movie. Thor is at his lowest point that he’s been in any of the films. He’s lost everything. And he’s been partnered up with Rocket, who is perhaps one of the least emotional characters in the Marvel universe,” director Joe Russo shared during Vudu’s live Infinity War viewing party Friday night.

“We thought that would be an interesting pairing if Thor had to pour his heart out to a character who — to a certain extent — lacks empathy, and see if it would affect that character in some way. I think what we love so much about the scene is how complicated the scene is. It’s at times absurd and funny and completely tragic.”

The Asgardian Avenger is fresh out of Thor: Ragnarok, where he was forced to confront just-returned villainess sister Hela. He lost father Odin, friends the Warriors Three, and ultimately his home of Asgard, obliterated in the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy.

Come Infinity War, Thor is helpless as he bares witness to the murders of dear friend Heimdall and step-brother Loki at the hands of Thanos, before the Infinity Stone-seeking warlord annihilates the spaceship transporting Asgardian refugees.

“It’s a threshold moment for the character where you really realize he has nothing left. And for us as storytellers, it’s a wonderful place to take a character when you strip everything away,” added director Anthony Russo.

“That’s something that we tried to do with Captain America throughout our run with him, so to have Thor in a similar place and to be able to find what’s left when you take everything away from Thor, it’s a great journey for us as storytellers.”

Rocket will soon come to understand Thor’s momentous losses: he watched “son” Groot fade away to dust, wiped out by Thanos’ snap, and will later learn he and Nebula are the last-surviving members of the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available to own digitally ahead of its August 14 disc release.